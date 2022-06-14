When it comes to fashion, trending footwear is ever-changing. Take gladiator sandals, for example, as the strappy style’s popularity has fluctuated for decades, peaking in popularity in 2008, 2017, and now in 2022. This year, another decades-old shoe has made a comeback, resurfacing from the ‘80s: the PVC shoe. (The design was everywhere back in 2010 before fading out of the scene.) Most recently, Dakota Johnson wore PVC heels to the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, confirming that the see-through style is poised to dominate once again in summer 2022.

For the star-studded occasion, Johnson wore a crisp white blazer with a crystal back design from AREA NYC. To complete the sophisticated ensemble, the actor slipped into Jimmy Choo’s Farley Pumps, which featured a sparkly toe cap and a clear strap around the ankle. Because of the shoe’s sheer material, the actor had ample opportunity to show off her beloved foot tattoo, which read “look at the moon” and is surrounded by mini stars. For the final element of the ensemble, she carried a patent leather mini Gucci Jackie bag with gold hardware and wore diamond earrings from Ana Khouri Jewelry.

Johnson In PVC Heels:

Gotham/GC Images

MEGA/GC Images

For Johnson, the PVC shoe was the perfect addition to her minimalist outfit. It also served as an illusion to elongate the actor’s legs as the shoe doesn’t cover up the entire surface of one’s foot. She isn’t the first celebrity to utilize the shoe’s leg-lengthening abilities, though. Stars including Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, and Sophie Turner have all sported the flirty style this past year.

Fox In A Pink Dress & PVC Heels

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lopez In A Knit Dress & PVC Heels

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Turner In A Blue Dress & PVC Heels

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

With summer in full swing, expect to see the throwback style all over your Instagram feeds. They’ve even made their way into Tory Burch’s Resort 2023 collection — and it looks like this is just the beginning of reemergence for this sultry style. In the edit below, shop TZR’s favorite PVC shoe picks. If your style leans more minimalistic, style your pair with a matching pantsuit or a pair of loose-fitting jeans. On the other hand, if you’re looking to get all dolled up, try styling the shoe with a mini dress (similar to Johnson’s look).

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.