For any fashionista, adding trendy garments like crochet tops or a pair of clogs into your wardrobe is inevitable. These popular items often give you the opportunity to showcase your personal style preferences and provide a fun way to curate an outfit. But because trends come and go, these pieces tend to get discarded quickly, which can lead to waste. In order to combat this fashion dilemma, you can try building a capsule wardrobe. If you’re worried about maxing out your shopping budget here, however, here’s a wallet-friendly tip: get all your capsule wardrobe pieces from Zara! The affordable retailer, for example, offers T-shirts for $11.

If you’re unsure of where to begin when it comes to building out a capsule collection that lasts, TikTok influencer Nickie Nicole shared her beginner-level secrets in a video, which currently has over 1.3 million views. First, she says it’s critical to stick with neutral hues — think beige, white, navy, and black — that can be mixed and matched with truly everything in your closet. Once you begin shopping, Nicole’s must-have items include bodysuits, button-downs, blazers, trousers, and a pair of jeans. Make sure you’re looking for these items in minimalistic colors.

In addition, do your best to find styles that make you feel confident versus following a trend or someone else’s fashion tastes. The shopping goal here, ultimately, is that you will never get sick of your basic pieces. Additionally, influencer Claire Cliteur advises adding a white tank top, a basic T-shirt, denim shorts, a cozy knit, a little black dress, and a trench coat into your virtual shopping cart. These garments are also versatile and you’ll be able to wear them for years to come. With this list of items in mind, see TZR’s personal picks from Zara that fit the bill for a capsule wardrobe ahead. You’ll soon realize that the basics will stick around way longer than your of-the-moment pieces.

