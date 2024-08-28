It’s a little over a week away from the kickoff to Spring/Summer 2025 fashion month. Per usual, there will be no shortage of buzzy moments on the runways, from Alaïa’s show in New York to Valentino’s newly appointed creative director Alessandro Michele’s debut in Paris. And outside the venues, the fashion moments are destined to be equally awe-inspiring. However, it’s notoriously tricky to anticipate what will transpire on the sidewalks, which is why TZR turned to the experts to get their insights into the biggest street style looks this upcoming season.

Now, before too many spoilers are given away (you’ll have to keep reading to get the full low-down), just know this: Many of summer’s beloved trends will continue to dominate the style scene. Yes, that includes the boho revival. According to New York-based influencer Abi Hoffman, the free-spirited vibe, which is coming back thanks to Chloé and Daisy Edgar Jones, will be seen by way of flowy, gauzy silhouettes. She adds that the season’s soft, butter yellow color craze won’t be fizzling out anytime soon, so expect your favorite street style stars to tap into the trend.

Ahead, check out fashion insiders’ street style predictions for the Spring/Summer 2025 fashion month. And shop these burgeoning looks, too, because it’s safe to assume they’ll reign over the next few months.

Handmade Creations

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Will there be another heatwave this September amid fashion month? It’s very possible. If so, Sherri McMullen will be ready to combat the steamy temps. The founder of McMullen is planning on donning breezy handcrafted pieces from the upcoming McMullen and Christie Brown collection as well as one of her personal fave brands, Diotima. “These can reflect your individuality and personal tastes more authentically,” she tells TZR about the artisanal looks. “It’s also a way to celebrate artistry and craftsmanship.”

Cinched Waists

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Janelle Lyold, RTW fashion director at Bloomingdale’s, has a suspicion that the cinched waist trend spotted on the Fall/Winter 2024 runways — at Dior, Schiaparelli, and Acne Studios, to name a few — will migrate to the streets. “Oversized silhouettes will get the belt treatment, playing up a more hourglass silhouette,” she tells TZR. Tap into the look via a midi dress, jeans, blazer — there’s no wrong way to try out the trend.

Boho Revival

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

“Chemena Kamali’s new creative direction for Chloé is the blueprint for this season’s aesthetic — I believe we will see a lot of chiffon, silks, flowing tops, and dresses,” says Hoffman, referring to the talked-about Fall/Winter 2024 collection. “Specifically, [these looks will be] paired with leather moto boots and chunky accessories to contrast dainty, feminine silhouettes.” Similarly, following Chloé’s aforementioned show last February, Lyold expects the luxury label to be out in the wild this fashion month.

Double Down On Denim

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

“The incorporation of timeless classics in a different way than “quiet luxury” will be resurfacing this fashion season,” notes content creator Paloma Bella Meehan. For instance, she foretells an onslaught of denim-on-denim looks to hit the streets this season. Give this outfit a try by pairing a button-down or tank with your go-to jeans or midi skirt in the classic material. Or, for a one-and-done look, a denim dress is always a good idea.

Barn Jackets

Streetstyleshooters/German Select/Getty Images

Fall is rapidly approaching, and there’s one chilly-weather staple Lyold thinks fashion girls will be wearing over the coming weeks. “Whether you call them deck jackets or barn jackets, they’ve been trending for a while now,” she says. “The style recently went viral thanks to Dua Lipa and will definitely be seen on showgoers this season.” Catch the fashion director sporting the topper alongside of-the-moment barrel jeans outside the shows.

Butter Yellow

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

Brat-like lime green doesn’t align with your style? Perhaps summer’s butter yellow trend will tickle your fancy. Luckily, Hoffman predicts the color palette du jour this season will involve the soft shade. “Yellow hues exude luxury and a timeless allure,” she says.

Voting Matters

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

The 2024 election is almost here, and McMullen, for one, will be rocking her voting merch. “This is the most important election of our time and I’ll be highlighting styles that allow me to communicate my beliefs and values,” she explains. “It’s a way to show my commitment to the issues that matter to me, and I'll be wearing pieces to raise awareness about the causes I care about.” Follow her lead and scoop up a voting-themed tee or piece of jewelry.