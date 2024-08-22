When a celebrity has a summer birthday, there’s a high chance they’ll celebrate their special day in a stylish swimsuit. This season alone, A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and others all blew out their candles in a beach-ready bikini — J.Lo chose a plunging white one-piece; Hadid wore a coquette-ish set from swimwear boutique, 437; and EmRata turned heads in a barely-there floral duo. Even as the summer comes to a close, high-fashion swimwear is still the ultimate birthday suit. Take it from Dua Lipa who shined in an orange Gucci bikini for her 29th year around the sun, which included a few enviable embellishments.

On Aug. 22, while on a tropical vacation with a few of her closest friends, Lipa paused the birthday festivities for an impromptu photoshoot outside her villa. Bright and early on Thursday morning, the “Don’t Start Now” singer shared the sun-kissed snaps with her 87.8 million Instagram followers, captioning the photo dump, “And life just keeps getting better. Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys.” With red and pink balloons as a prop, Lipa posed in the aforementioned tangerine Gucci two-piece, adorned with the label’s emblem print — a fitting selection for the fiery Leo Sun. The top was a halter-neck silhouette connected by a gold “GG” clasp in between the triangle-shaped cups. The cheeky bottoms were also monogrammed and even featured a similar gold charm on the hip. From there, Lipa layered a see-through rhinestone-studded crop top from Cultnaked overtop her orange combo, which twinkled in the blazing sunshine. On the accessories front, she upped the glittery ante with Gucci’s Marina Chain Necklace, complete with oversized chain-links. Unsurprisingly, the Grammy winner opted out of any shoes at all, and instead rounded out her birthday attire with a chunky geometric bracelet and various mismatched rings.

It’s unclear how long Lipa will be on vacation, however, her next performance isn’t slated until October, so her calendar is seemingly open. All this to say? Be on the look out for her next bikini-clad IG dump — it could drop any day now. While you await her next viral post, channel her birthday ‘fit via the curated edit below. Extra points if you get your hands on her exact mesh moment.