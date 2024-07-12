Earlier this week, every corner of the internet was buzzing with news that Margot Robbie is pregnant. According to People, “multiple sources” confirmed that Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley (and co-producer of their company, LuckyChap) are expecting their first baby. While the A-list couple has yet to comment about their potential new addition, they certainly aren’t hiding from the public eye. On July 12, five days after the gossip started to swirl, Robbie attended Wimbledon in a polka-dot dress from Alaïa, which may or may not mark the start of an applause-worthy maternity era right alongside Hailey Bieber and Alexandra Daddario.

For day twelve of the two week-long tennis tournament, Robbie made a surprise appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club arm-in-arm with Ackerley. Photographers took a few quick snaps of the Barbie star’s head-to-toe Alaïa ensemble before she took her seat inside the arena. For her Wimbledon debut, Robbie styled an ivory midi dress with black polka-dots from Alaïa Fall/Winter 2024, which hit the runway back in January. Its most notable accents were the asymmetrical draping, the high-cowl neckline, and the one-shoulder cape-like embellishment. On the catwalk, the original dress was accessorized with bright cyan blue heels, however, Robbie opted for the atelier’s black peep-toe leather mules instead. Her carry-all of the day was the Alaïa Le Teckel Medium Bag in ivory and black, which coordinated to her polka-dot midi perfectly. She rounded out her tennis-ready attire with black rectangular sunglasses and silver cuff earrings both from — you guessed it — Alaïa.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

If her latest paparazzi pics prove anything, it’s that Robbie had a lovely time at Wimbledon on Friday morning. So, there’s a chance she’ll be in the stands once more before closing day on July 14. While you manifest another Robbie sighting this weekend, channel her latest look via the curated edit below. Extra points if you get your hands on her exact Alaïa handbag.