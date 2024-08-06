Over the past few weeks, the 2024 Paris Olympics coverage has likely been everywhere you turn — flooding your social media feeds, the homepages of major publications, and so on. Suffice it to say, if Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 has flown under your radar, that’s more than understandable. But a word to the wise: Judging by the phenomenal street style moments thus far, this is a week you surely won’t want to miss.

Things kicked off on a strong sartorial note, with fashion girls taking to the Copenhagen sidewalks in some of the year’s buzziest looks. Oversized, quirky-cute bag charms, for one, have been a prominent theme this week, sported on the likes of Marianne Theodorsen, Emili Sindlev, and Janka Polliani, just to name a few street style stars. Capri pants have also gotten the Scandi girl treatment. Just look to influencer Sophia Roe, who wore the oft-controversial bottoms with an edgy leather jacket and strappy statement sandals. Then there’s the soon-to-dominate zebra trend (thank Simon Porte Jacquemus for reviving the animal print), which already counts content creator Grece Ghanem as a supporter.

Keep scrolling to take in all the best street style moments captured outside the CPHFW shows. As always, we’ll update this gallery throughout the week.

Day 1

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

As mentioned, Roe put her stamp on the capri look, wearing the tight bottoms alongside a leather jacket with strong shoulders.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

This attendee punched up her black and white ensemble with pastel-colored accessories.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Theodorsen made the case for stuffed animal-looking bag charms.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Ghanem’s denim top and zebra trousers mash-up is so easy to emulate.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Writer and fashion girl Abisola Omole tapped into the signature Scandi girl outfit formula: A flowy midi dress and sporty sneakers.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Spotted: An intriguing way to mix patterns. This showgoer teamed a floral bucket hat with a cow print top — a combo worth recreating.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

This attendee made her plaid Chopova Lowena the focal point of her look by opting for a billowy white button-down and brown leather bag.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Something as subtle as a tiny heart-shaped cutout can take your outfit up a notch.