Confession: I’m ever-so-slightly bopping my head back and forth as I’m writing this, listening to Charli XCX’s hit album “Brat.” Because, yes, I’m still fully embracing Brat girl summer. And much like many of you reading this, that extends to my wardrobe, too. To wit, Laurie Pressman, VP of Pantone Color Institute, says the musician turned cirtrusy greens into a new dimension with the album. “It took on a life of its own,” she notes about the trend. New York-based stylist Coco Schiffer makes another interesting point: “Lime green is the anti-quiet luxury, which is a direction consumers and fashion lovers alike are ready for.” This movement, as Pressman refers to it, has also resonated with designers across the board as green, in general, is poised to remain en vogue come fall.

“There was so much green on the Fall/Winter 2024 runways, coming in all different hues and patterns,” notes stylist and creative consultant Olivia Wayman. Fashion industry veteran Miuccia Prada, for instance, honed in on the color at Miu Miu and Prada. The former was a bit more playful, showcasing a splashy, in-your-face neon green matching jacket and skirt set, whereas the latter opted for a ribbed turtleneck in an autumn-approved light olive shade. And at Gucci, creative director Sabato De Sarno sent a model down the catwalk clad in a printed fern green boxy blazer alongside a citrusy lime green logo-adorned bag.

(+) Miu Miu Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Prada Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Gucci Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Ahead, find some outfit inspiration for pulling off green (think lime, sage, and forest) this summer and well into fall.

Get Goofy

Since lime green is already playful, you might as well have some fun with your outfit, right? That seemed to be influencer Marianne Theodorsen’s thought here as she enlivened her vivid carryall with an equally exciting Keroppi bag charm. As for her attire, the content creator worked more green into the look by way of a printed blazer. Follow her lead and ground the bold outfit with a plain white tee and ripped denim.

Bundle Up

“Fall is all about layering, and my favorite way to incorporate green hues is through adding a jacket, such as a cargo or classic trench coat, [to your look],” explains Wayman. Another option is a toasty fur-trimmed coat, like the sage iteration above. Play up the cool factor of the outerwear with a bubblegum pink top, maroon leather pants, and zebra print heels (a pattern that’s slowly gaining momentum).

Nature Inspired

Pressman is also seeing nature-based shades, like this earthy green here, trending right now. Should you be drawn to the deep color, this sleeveless mini dress may be right up your alley. Style it with strappy sandals and a statement pendant necklace for an evening out.

Earn Your Stripes

A green striped shirt, whether in a rich emerald shade or soft pastel, reads both of-the-moment and classic. Make it the focal point of your outfit by sticking to only black pieces elsewhere. But should you be contemplating adding just a touch more of the trending color into your outfit, look no further than jewelry. “Emeralds are a versatile gemstone and contrast beautifully with most colors, they’re festive, subtle and earthy all at the same time,” explains Aditi Daga, co-founder of Angara. “Personally, I like to play around with styling through layering, playing with contrast and size.”

Preppy Cool

Brat lime isn’t your thing? Perhaps deep, collegiate green, which Pressman says aligns with the eclectic grandpa look, will speak to you. “When I think of that trend, I really think of the U.K.,” she adds, saying it has a vintage vibe. If this sounds like something you’re into, don the look in the form of a cozy pullover. Opt for pleated trousers or shorts, depending on the forecast. From there, leather loafers and white tube socks lend even more of a preppy feel to the ensemble.