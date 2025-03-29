The meme heard ‘round the world debuted in March 2023, during the Season 4 premiere of Succession. “She’s brought a ludicrously capacious bag,” said Tom aka Matthew Macfadyen, criticizing Cousin Greg’s date and her “gargantuan” Burberry tote. Thanks to Macfadyen’s iconic delivery, the line instantly went viral online. Not only that, it started a fashion revolution. In an instant, ludicrously capacious bags popped up on the red carpet, the street style scene, and the runway. And now, two years later, I’m finally boarding the bandwagon, because purses are only getting more and “monstrous.”

To be clear, when the Succession episode originally aired, I was happily enjoying my micro-mini purse era — inspired by Fall/Winter 2023 designs from Miu Miu, Chanel, and Victoria Beckham (to name a few collections). However, since the Spring/Summer 2025 shows debuted declaring the triumphant return of big bags, I now sit on the opposite end of the handbag spectrum.

For reference, last September, considerable carryalls initially made waves on the Coach Spring/Summer ‘25 catwalk. ICYMI, multiple models carried oversized coin purses in burgundy, black, ivory, pale pink, and more of-the-moment shades. A week later, an even larger bag turned heads at Bottega Veneta. The brown weekender bag gave off menswear vibes, complete with a timeless top-handle, a large zipper opening equidistant from the top and bottom, and an elongated crossbody strap.

Coach Spring/Summer 2025 show WWD/Getty Images

Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2025 show Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Primed with these pieces as my blueprints, I’m taking cues from Greg’s trendsetting date, at long last. My first priority? Finding a new go-to “fits everything” bag in a versatile color, with plenty of pockets and a comfortable strap — perhaps the Extra-Large Bonnie Bag from Prada. But I’m not stopping there. Instead of carrying an itty-bitty clutch at my next evening affair, I’m channeling the “go big or go home” motto with the mega-Loewe Flamenco Purse. I’ll even continue the sizeable streak this summer with a wicker-basket bag. Think: Mansur Gavriel’s Fortune Bag. All this to say? Supersized bags show no signs of shrinking down. So, join me, and tap into the ludicrously capacious craze by shopping the curated edit below.

Mansur Gavriel Fortuna Bag $795 See On Mansur Gavriel This fortune cookie-shaped wicker bag is practically begging to become my new signature beach essential.

Parker Thatch Jane - Leopard $850 See On Parker Thatch Just like giant bags, animal print dominated the Spring/Summer ‘25 circuit. For the best of both worlds, shop this leopard number from Parker Thatch.

Loewe Large Flamenco Purse $4,550 See On Loewe Butter yellow isn’t going anywhere this spring. This slouchy Loewe staple fits all of my essentials, plus the gold chain is detachable, if I’m aiming for the coin purse look.

Mango Zebra-Print Cotton Shopper Bag $60 See On Mango I’m obsessed with the silhouette of this Mango moment. Plus, the zebra print is so different (and en vogue) compared to the neutral bags I regularly reach for.

Cuyana Paloma Tote $648 See On Cuyana If you’re in the market for a sleek, errands-ready tote, this Cuyana “Mary Poppins” moment (IYKYK) is right up your alley. It’s practically bottom-less.

Coach Soft Empire Carryall Bag 48 $895 See On Coach Coach is the it girl-favorited brand on everyone’s arms right now. For those who haven’t splurged on an Emily Ratajkowski-approved accessory yet, start with the larger-than-life Carryall Bag 48 — if it’s not sold out.

Acne Studios Multipocket Tote Bag $2,700 See On Acne Studios Ever since Charli XCX showed off this Acne Studios tote on TikTok in February, the bow-embellished piece has lived in my head rent-free.

Telfar Large Telfar Duffle - Ballerina $450 See On Telfar Haven’t you heard? Millennial pink is having a moment right now. Get in on the fun with this pastel duffle bag from Telfar.

Ralph Lauren Polo ID Suede Large Tote $998 See On Ralph Lauren I love a monogrammed bag as much as the next fashion enthusiast, but there’s something so quietly chic about this under-the-radar Ralph Lauren tote.