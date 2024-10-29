If you’re a longtime Sex and the City fan, you know Carrie Bradshaw, a.k.a. Sarah Jessica Parker, rarely styles a puffer jacket in fall and winter — unless it’s her viral puffer ballgown. Rather than the padded staple, the iconic character usually bundles up with ultra-layered looks, like a fur topper over a timeless turtleneck or a wool trench atop a maxi dress. For those who prefer to skip puffer season altogether, Carrie just delivered more puffer-less outfit inspo while filming AJLT Season 3. On October 28, Parker was photographed in a denim maxi skirt layered alongside numerous autumnal essentials.

Bright and early on Monday morning, Parker braced for the fall breeze in her latest mismatched moment. For starters, instead of a classic Carrie-esque blouse, the Emmy winner wore a single-breasted wool jacket as her top. Then, Parker threw on a fringed navy blue shawl for extra warmth. Underneath her floor-length scarf was the pièce de résistance of her OOTD: the aforementioned flowy denim ankle-length skirt. Complete with a mid-wash finish, a partially-buttoned slit, and statement patch pockets, the skirt seemingly covered another maxi — this time, it was a white version with a slightly-shorter hem. Underneath her double denim peeked lace-up peep-toe boots from Colorado-based brand, Free Bird. Parker paired the block heels with over-the-knee gray socks. Finally, to break up her cool-toned co-ord, the A-lister accessorized with a gold pearl necklace and a slouchy clutch in fall’s hottest color: burgundy.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

During a later scene that same day, Parker was spotted in another stacked set. She tapped into the burgundy craze once again with a velvet long-sleeve top, which coordinated to her matching over-the-knee boots. From there, she tucked her olive green trousers into her leather slip-ons. In lieu of her burgundy bag, Parker opted for a holds-everything tote bag. Much to her fans’ surprise, her final ‘fit lacked any Carrie-looking jewels. Simple diamond stud earrings rounded out her eveningwear ensemble.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Reportedly, October 28 marked Parker’s final day of filming for AJLT Season 3. So, stay tuned for when her layered attire hits HBO Max next spring.