Sarah Jessica Parker’s Denim Maxi Skirt Looked Country-Cool
It’s surprisingly anti-Carrie.
If you’re a longtime Sex and the City fan, you know Carrie Bradshaw, a.k.a. Sarah Jessica Parker, rarely styles a puffer jacket in fall and winter — unless it’s her viral puffer ballgown. Rather than the padded staple, the iconic character usually bundles up with ultra-layered looks, like a fur topper over a timeless turtleneck or a wool trench atop a maxi dress. For those who prefer to skip puffer season altogether, Carrie just delivered more puffer-less outfit inspo while filming AJLT Season 3. On October 28, Parker was photographed in a denim maxi skirt layered alongside numerous autumnal essentials.
Bright and early on Monday morning, Parker braced for the fall breeze in her latest mismatched moment. For starters, instead of a classic Carrie-esque blouse, the Emmy winner wore a single-breasted wool jacket as her top. Then, Parker threw on a fringed navy blue shawl for extra warmth. Underneath her floor-length scarf was the pièce de résistance of her OOTD: the aforementioned flowy denim ankle-length skirt. Complete with a mid-wash finish, a partially-buttoned slit, and statement patch pockets, the skirt seemingly covered another maxi — this time, it was a white version with a slightly-shorter hem. Underneath her double denim peeked lace-up peep-toe boots from Colorado-based brand, Free Bird. Parker paired the block heels with over-the-knee gray socks. Finally, to break up her cool-toned co-ord, the A-lister accessorized with a gold pearl necklace and a slouchy clutch in fall’s hottest color: burgundy.
During a later scene that same day, Parker was spotted in another stacked set. She tapped into the burgundy craze once again with a velvet long-sleeve top, which coordinated to her matching over-the-knee boots. From there, she tucked her olive green trousers into her leather slip-ons. In lieu of her burgundy bag, Parker opted for a holds-everything tote bag. Much to her fans’ surprise, her final ‘fit lacked any Carrie-looking jewels. Simple diamond stud earrings rounded out her eveningwear ensemble.
Reportedly, October 28 marked Parker’s final day of filming for AJLT Season 3. So, stay tuned for when her layered attire hits HBO Max next spring.