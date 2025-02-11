Coach's Fall 2025 Collection Was A Cool-Kid Parade

On Sunday, in the midst of fashion week, editors and designers headed home to turn on the Super Bowl. Spoiler alert: The Eagles won. But, before the game, Eagles QB Jalen Hurt threw the fashion world another sort of touch down — he walked into the stadium in an-all purple suit, Coach’s Empire 48 bag in hand. Just under 24 hours later, Coach’s Fall/Winter 2025 show would kick off.

Though the austere grasp of quiet luxury still seems to have the fashion world in a chokehold, there’s a feeling that Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers has things figured out. When things get a little too quiet, it's easy to lose sight of what makes personal style so much fun, the fact that everyone’s take is different. The new collection manages to balance the sleek with the playful, infusing color and youthful details into polished looks — perhaps Gen Z has finally found their work wardrobe.

It’s not unusual for Coach’s runway presentations to lean into nostalgia, since it first launched as a leather goods brand in 1941, Coach has lived through plenty to look back on. This season, things seemed to be particularly focused on the ‘90s and early aughts, with models marching down the runway in slouchy tees and sleek wool coats, as the band Nation of Language played their atmospheric rock numbers. Plush charms hung off of bags and shoes alike, and models wore tiny leather pouches around their necks. In a stroke of luck, billowy flared pants continued the Super Bowl tie-ins, seeming not too dissimilar from the Celine jeans worn by Kendrick Lamar. Big pants aren’t going anywhere.

As someone who has watched a lot of Gilmore Girls, it reminded me of the episode when Rory skips out on her prep school to visit her love interest Jess in New York City, a hot dog and stroll through Washington Square Park ensue. The setting, a New York street-inspired facade inside of the Park Avenue Armory, added to the sentiment. Sometimes, the idea of dressing up needs to be met with a hint of downtown attitude.

Though there were plenty of details for the brand’s younger customers to get excited about (Neon sunglasses! Tiny pouch necklaces!), the brand’s tailoring and sleek bag silhouettes felt transcendent, capable of finding their way into corporate wardrobes just as easily as school hallways. The same can be said for styles swapped across genders, worn by all.

Ahead of the runway show, Coach sent out a note informing attendees that key items from the collection would be available to shop immediately post-show. Notably, the brand’s next iteration of it bags, the Empire 34 and 31, a smaller and larger east-west bag respectively, are already sold out. It’s a testament to the brand’s understanding of what shoppers (of every generation) want. It’s reflected in the stats — people are searching for, posting about, and buying into the brand. Clearly, Coach has all the right moves.

