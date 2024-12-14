(Shoes)
The Best Suede Loafers For a Hint of Texture
Elegant and effortless.
There are certain wardrobe staples that ooze elegance, the loafer falling distinctly into this category. With its sleek slip-on silhouette and laidback flair, it’s easy to see why the loafer is often considered a necessary part of anyone’s closet. While traditional leather loafers are a perennial favorite, there’s something about suede iterations that feel especially refined.
While regular leather is crafted from the tough, smooth outer layer of a hide, suede comes from the underside, which is softer and thinner, rendering a fuzzy texture. When pairing this velvety material with the composition of a loafer, it’s easy to see why the best suede loafers make every outfit that much better.
As temperatures continue to dip, a pair of suede loafers are a sharp addition to your footwear rotation. But it doesn’t stop there! Come spring (and fall, for that matter), they’ll feel just as relevant, making suede loafers a worthy year-round investment. This season’s offerings are worth paying attention to — from buzzy boutique brands like Hereu and Jamie Haller to designer riffs from the likes of Miu Miu and Loewe, there’s a style for every kind of personal taste. And for those on a holiday budget, don’t miss the under $100 options that look equally as fetching.
These suede loafers are handmade in Spain and feature a chic t-bar silhouette on the upper.
Everything from the silk tassel detail to the grosgrain piping sets these ‘60s-inspired loafers apart.
If you’re interested in moccasin construction, this lovely pair offers hand-stitched Italian suede and a natural rubber gommini sole, all handmade in Tuscany.
Dial up the texture on your shoes with these brushed suede loafers designed with a classic penny strap and rounded shape.
These “driver” loafers are made from water-resistant suede and feature a non-slip bottom and an extra cozy insole for support.
Slip into these caramel-colored loafers by a second generation footwear brand that’s been hand-crafting in Marche, Italy since 1976.
It doesn’t get much more covetable than Gucci’s oh-so-classic horsebit detailing.
Inspired by ’70s Italian men’s loafers, these suede slip-ons fit like a glove.
It’s hard not to fall in love with these inky blue suede loafers from Ms. Miuccia Prada herself.
These are the kind of sleek, versatile penny loafers you can wear with everything in your closet, no matter the occasion.
AEYDE’s footwear is beloved by editors for its comfortability, making these soft suede penny loafers an easy choice.