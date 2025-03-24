Each spring, without fail, we’re faced with the same dilemma as it relates to bright colors and floral prints, mainly that they both feel a bit too on-the-nose and boring for the warm-weather months. If you want to try something new this time around, you’re in luck. A bold statement trend — zebra print — has entered the chat with the fashion industry’s full stamp of approval on it.

Last summer, the world witnessed Simon Porte Jacquemus declare the black-and-white animal pattern was back after he sent models down an Italian runway wearing zebra resort wear — from coats, skirts, bags, and shoes. As predicted, considering the trend-setting power of the French label, it was only a matter of time until a whole slew of brands and designers followed suit in incorporating the print into their latest collections.

Then, earlier this month at Paris Fashion Week, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing went all in on zebra for Fall/Winter 2025. The look was debuted by way of oversized coats, thigh-high boots, and buckle-bags. The collection was a refreshing departure from the brand’s signature, form-fitting, evening aesthetic and felt more like an ode to the fun-loving, everyday woman.

Balmain Fall/Winter 2025 runway

That said, if you thought that zebra — and animal prints in general — were meant for heavier fall and winter essentials, think again. Brands like Oséree, known for its vacation wear, are testing out the jungle-adjacent trend as well. According to the label’s co-founder and creative director Jannine Vinci, “animal prints are timeless, but we’re seeing more modern takes — new textures, bold colorways, and innovative designs that keep them fresh and wearable.” The label is currently selling a zebra print bikini, mini skirt, and mini dress exclusively on Farfetch in a shiny lurex fabrication. When asked if Vinci had any advice on styling zebra print for spring, she replied: “pair it with neutrals for a modern contrast or add a pop of color for boldness.”

What’s so fun about a trend as striking as zebra is that there isn’t just one way to wear it. Lili Radu, co-founder of Vee Collective says, “zebra obviously works perfectly with a monochrome look, but I personally like the idea of mixing patterns.” The accessories brand is interpreting the trend in their own way as they released their beloved porter tote in a zebra version for an easy way to get in on the style. They even just created a similar version in just black and white stripes as another nod to the look.

If you’re finally feeling ready for something different this season, below are five easy (and slightly wild) ways to wear zebra for spring and beyond.

Monochromatic

If you can’t be bothered with figuring out what separates to pair with zebra, then a monochromatic look is for you. A two-piece matching skirt set is the most straightforward way to try out the trend. In this case, when we say monochromatic — yes, we’re also talking about your shoes. If the weather isn’t fully warm enough yet, throw on a pair of sheer black tights for an added layer.

Pop of Print

Since zebra print can be loud, one way to tone it down a bit is by wearing it in the form of an accessory, like a clutch. So now you can wear your spring pastels while adding a fresh pop of print to spruce up the look. A blazer will give you a sense of structure to tie it all together.

Bold Denim

A pair of high-waisted, beige and black zebra printed denim is the cool-girl approved way to experiment with the trend. Keep the rest of the outfit minimal with a plain white tank top, black patent ballet pumps, and a leather top handle bag. Accessorize with a vintage-inspired charm bracelet for something a little extra special.

Sheer Silhouette

If you’re looking to get a little more dressed up, you can’t go wrong with a sheer printed maxi dress. With a body skimming fit that hits in all the right places, you’ll be the center of attention — but in a good way. We’d recommend wearing with a casual pair of flat slides and silver jewelry that plays into the organic shape of the zebra print.

Pointed Print

Not quite ready to retire your boots for the season? No problem. Wear zebra printed knee boots with tailored Bermuda shorts for a perfectly proportioned look. You can even mix in another animal print, like a cow print belt to really step into your wild side.