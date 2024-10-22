If there was one thing to take away from the Fall/Winter 2024 runways, it’s that brown suede jackets are set to take on the spotlight this season. To recap: Coach and Isabel Marant showed the timeless topper by way of cool ‘70s-like fringe styles, while Miu Miu opted for a dazzling embellished iteration. And over the past few weeks, the look has trickled down to Instagram, solidifying it as fall’s front-running outerwear trend.

Tanya Taylor, for one, jumped on the outerwear style for autumn, offering its chocolate brown Suede Clayton Coat (which clearly resonated with customers as it’s now sold out). “Suede is a category we have gravitated towards as a brand and always wanted to add to our [collection] — we’re really excited we were able to debut it this season,” the namesake designer tells TZR. “Suede is such a staple — it’s versatile and timeless and can be easily worn in early fall months with a button-up and denim skirt or later in the season with a luxe knit underneath.”

Should you wish to elevate the outerwear, personal shopper Lauren Jeworski invites you to reach for luxe accessories. “Load up on jewelry,” she recommends, adding, “Always wear your favorite rings (before it gets too cold and you need to wear gloves) or have on a good pair of earrings.” Furthermore, leather or knit gloves look chic popping out from under a suede coat, the expert notes.

Ahead, glean some outfit inspiration from the five suede outfits below.

Balance Proportions

Should you own an oversized version of the look, balance out the roomy silhouette with a form-fitting (and leg-baring) LBD. Once it gets too chilly to wear the number solo, simply work a pair of coordinating black sheer tights into the outfit. Finally, play up the autumn vibes via a cherry red leather bag.

Night Out

“When it gets cold, the outermost layer is what people see the most, so make it a talking point,” suggests Jeworski. Make a long suede topper the crux of your evening-out ensemble by layering a simple yet sophisticated black silk dress underneath. Enhance the elevated outfit further with sleek accents, such as a kitten heel, leather carryall, and diamond necklace.

Get Experimental

Love it or hate it, the underwear-as-outerwear styling craze isn’t over just yet. But, as content creator Stephanie Broek exhibits here, the trend needn’t be risqué. When going a more casual route, layering is key. First, a suede coat is perfect as the base of the look. Then, throw a gray long-sleeve shirt over a white tee, and on the bottom, sport your white undies atop sheer tights. It may not fly for work, but a Saturday afternoon brunch in the city would be suitable.

Splash Of Color

Contrary to popular belief, Black and brown is a surprisingly chic color combo, as further proven by content creators. With that in mind, couple your chestnut-colored jacket with a noir trouser or jeans. From there, sprinkle in a bright blue loafer (a subtle splash of color goes a long way).

Back To Basics

If you’re someone who tends to stick to wardrobe basics, the classic outerwear silhouette will likely be in heavy rotation this season. For the office, add texture to your 9-to-5 look with a long suede coat, which pairs well with a crisp blue and white striped button-down. Double down on the soft material by carrying a slouchy suede bag as your work tote. Lastly, opt for relaxed jeans or polished trousers, depending on your company’s dress code.