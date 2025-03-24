At this point, the fashion industry practically owns Monday mornings. Ever since the creative director mass exodus began last year, the first day of the week has almost always released new appointment and departure announcements. Most recently, Jonathan Anderson left Loewe, Simone Bellotti joined Jil Sander, Julian Klausner took over Dries Van Noten, and Sarah Burton went to Givenchy, all on different Mondays. And on March 24, the Monday madness continued. Starting the week on an exciting note, Loewe confirmed Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez as its new creative directors — just one week after Anderson’s grand exit.

McCollough and Hernandez’s journey to Loewe started on Jan. 15, when they stepped down from their head designer posts at Proenza Schouler. Within hours of their departure, fashion enthusiasts suspected they were heading to Loewe — even though Anderson hadn’t left yet. But on March 17, the rumors proved true as the Spanish label’s former leader ended his 11-year streak. And now, the partners — in work and life — filled Anderson’s vacancy. “We are incredibly honored to join Loewe, a House whose values and mission align closely with our own,” McCollough and Hernandez wrote in an official statement. “We look forward to working alongside its extraordinary teams and artisans, whose talent — under the exceptional creative direction of Jonathan Anderson — has shaped Loewe into the cultural force it is today.”

According to an interview with Vogue, McCollough and Hernandez’s official start date is slated for April 7. Their first plans for Loewe? To meet the design teams. “The level of craft that comes out of this House is second to none so we’re beyond excited to learn, collaborate, and together help shape the next chapter of this remarkable brand’s history,” they told Vogue. Once they connect with various artisans and craftspeople, it seems they’ll focus on maintaining Loewe’s signature look and legacy, while upping the “eclectic creativity” of the brand. “Their design practice, rooted in a rigorous exploration of craft filtered through an artistic sensibility, has evolved the industry’s landscape, and aligns with the values which underscore Loewe’s 179-year heritage,” the atelier shared in an official release.

McCollough and Hernandez’s new career move comes 25 years after the duo met at Parsons The New School for Design in 1999. In 2000, Hernandez found himself on a plane with Anna Wintour (casual). Mid-flight, the then-student passed a napkin to Wintour, and shared his devotion to design, as well as his admiration for the editor-in-chief’s work. Two weeks later, Hernandez received an internship offer from Michael Kors, after Wintour put in a good word with the team. Around the same time, McCollough earned a design position at Marc Jacobs. By 2002, the designers founded Proenza Schouler, named after their mothers. The college graduates presented their first major collection during the Fall/Winter 2003 circuit, complete with critically-acclaimed revamped American staples, including “long Johns,” hoodies, and trench coats.

(+) Proenza Schouler Spring 2003 runway show. Stuart Ramson/Getty Images Entertainment (+) McCollough and Hernandez’s final Proenza Schouler runway show; Spring 2025. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Up until now, Loewe has been led primarily by non-American creatives — Anderson is from Northern Ireland. So, fans are eager to see how McCollough’s New York roots and Hernandez’s Miami background will transfer to the Spanish brand. Will they match Anderson with whimsical patterns and surrealist silhouettes? Or perhaps they’ll expand their own origin story with romantic revamps on classic attire. Only time will tell.

“To us, this new chapter is an opportunity to continue to do what we love doing but on a larger scale,” McCollough and Hernandez told Vogue. “It’s surreal to think that we started this journey when we were 21 years old. Now, with the experience we’ve gained and the same energy and curiosity that drove us back then, we’re ready for what will surely be a defining chapter in our lives.” So, stay tuned for their first Loewe show in June, during the Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 circuit. It’s sure to be a divine debut.