In case you somehow missed it, leopard print is back — in a big way. For many, including myself, it never really left, but simply took a backseat to other color stories and patterns. However, with the recent resurgence of early 2010s fashion, leopard faux fur coats, bags, shoes, and pants once again feel relevant. But it’s not the only animal print having a moment. Given that 2025 is the year of the snake in Chinese astrology, it’s fitting that snakeskin, specifically bags, are on track to become the it accessory of spring 2025.

The print first popped up on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways, where designers like Louis Vuitton, Khaite, and Jil Sander styled their collections with snakeskin purses and clutches in various shapes and sizes. As these shows demonstrate, just like its leopard counterpart, snakeskin is in fact a neutral. But it looks especially cool when paired with the season’s light and flowy fabrics, pastel hues, and head-to-toe denim.

For those like me who tend to stick to wearing neutrals, the addition of a snakeskin bag makes even the most basic outfit a bit more exciting — not to mention luxe and expensive. What’s more, if you are up for breaking out of your comfort zone and wearing more color, carrying a purse featuring the print in a bold hue is the perfect gateway to maximalism.

Ahead, see 10 snakeskin bags I have my eye on for spring.

Bottega Veneta Mini pouch $2,800 See On 24S I didn’t think a butter yellow snakeskin bag was a must-have until I set my eyes on Bottega Veneta’s fan-favorite mini pouch. Small enough not to weight me down, but roomy enough to house my iPhone, card holder, keys, and lip balm, I’d take this bag with me on trips where I’m doing a ton of walking.

Rouje J Bag $425 See On Rouje For a sophisticated snakeskin bag, turn to Rouje’s J Bag. The interior flaps and compartments allow for easy organization — I won’t be rummaging through my bag for my lip balm!

Ulla Johnson Adria Pleated Wave Pochette $520 See On Ulla Johnson At first glance, this artful pouch looks like the typical wristlet you’d wear on a night out, but it’s so much more. You can remove the gold bracelet-like ring and extend the strap to wear it like a crossbody bag.

Jacquemus Le Petit Calino Snakeskin Printed Leather Top-Handle Bag $1,290 See On Jacquemus Who knew gold and emerald green snakeskin would be such a luxe combo? Jacquemus’ top handle bag would be especially eye-catching when paired with spring neutrals.

Khaite Bobbi Shoulder Bag $1,850 See On FWRD I predict Khaite’s shoulder bag would work overtime in my closet. It’s the ideal shape and size for everyday wear. What’s more, I love the oversized silver disk closure — it’s details like this that make a piece feel extra special.

Dries Van Noten Beige Micro Leather Bag $875 See On Ssense Master two trends at once with Dries’ snakeskin micro bag complete with a lavender handle.

Gabriela Hearst Demi Bag See On Gabriela Hearst This Gabriela Hearst mini bag is such a conversation starter — from the unique shape to the multicolored snakeskin print.

The Attico 8.30 PM Snake-Effect Leather Clutch $870 See On Mytheresa Embrace the maximalist fashion movement that was seen all over the Fall/Winter 2025 runways by carrying Attico’s vibrant clutch.

Aqua East West Medium Snake Embossed Faux Leather Crossbody Bag $98 See Bloomingdales Jump on the east-west bag trend with this wallet-friendly pick. The long strap allows you to wear it crossbody, so you’re getting two bags in one.