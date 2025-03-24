To no surprise, Haute Couture Week delivered one of the biggest celebrity turnouts of the year. During the Spring 2025 Couture circuit, luxury labels like Schiaparelli, Dior, and Chanel (to name a few) amassed the most star-studded guest lists. The latter show, for one, hosted Kylie Jenner, Lily Rose-Depp, Pamela Anderson, Karlie Kloss, Dua Lipa, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim. Turns out, the A-list affair also teased Chanel’s new campaign stars. First, on Jan. 31, the brand confirmed Lipa as the face of the new Chanel 25 Bag. And on March 24, Kim followed in Lipa’s footsteps with a second (equally-iconic) photoshoot, starring the new hobo bag.

Nearly two months after Lipa’s campaign went viral, Chanel surprised fashion enthusiasts with another cinematic clip, this time with the BLACKPINK star. The longtime brand ambassador matched Lipa’s energy in head-to-toe Chanel, with the 25 Bag on full display, of course. Also directed by Gordon von Steiner, the short film follows her around New York with the Fine Young Cannibals’ 1988 hit “She Drives Me Crazy” as the soundtrack. “With this iconic pop song, it feels like a short music video capturing the streets of New York,” Kim said in a press release. “I hope everyone who sees the campaign feels a sense of freedom and positive energy.”

In addition to the mini music video, Kim also posed in a corresponding photoshoot, captured by David Sims. She carried the 25 bag in four different color-ways, including black, baby blue, metallic silver, and stark white. Each photo spotlighted the design’s lightweight quilted leather, plus two large side pockets, a drawstring closure, and the brand’s signature chainlink strap. First, the camera closed in on Kim in a pale pink tweed jacket, monogrammed pearl earrings, and the pièce de résistance atop her shoulder. Next, she went the Y2K route in a cropped coat and the baby blue 25 bag.

The outfit inspo continued onto the next photo. Kim pulled off the mixed-metal trend with the silver Chanel 25 Bag, a tweed vest, high-waisted trousers, and layered pearl necklaces. Also shown in the short film, Kim finished her Chanel campaign in a black-and-white cardigan, plus light-wash jeans, but all eyes went to the 25 Bag in white. So, if you’re a fan of the new carry-all, take it from Kim: The styling possibilities are endless.

Just like Lipa, the Chanel 25 is one of Kim’s essential bags for off-duty outings, too. “It adapts to my various situations and lifestyles, offering flexibility and comfort while allowing me to express my unique style in a different way,” she said in an official statement. “It’s the perfect bag to carry comfortably and effortlessly on a daily basis, anytime and anywhere. It’s so practical and essential for traveling abroad and for work.”

The BLACKPINK star’s Chanel ad came just a few weeks after she released the song, “Handlebars” with Lipa. So, perhaps the two will team up again — maybe for another Chanel 25 close-up. Only time will tell.