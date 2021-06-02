Net-a-Porter’s Sale Has Over 13,000 Items — These Are The Best Pieces To Buy

All thrifty shoppers know that the beginning of summer generally marks the start of seasonal sales, which usually kicks off on Memorial Day weekend. Retailers like SSENSE and The Outnet have already gotten a head start on offering steep discounts, and now Net-a-Porter has joined the game with its summer sale. The event promises up to 50% off on your favorite designer brands and there are over 13,000 pieces to browse through.

Whilst perusing the sale, shoppers will quickly notice how it includes items from a wide range of categories like ready-to-wear, handbags, jewelry, activewear, and beauty products. Clothing wise, the sale has a very diverse assortment of items to offer — you’ll find everything from sophisticated tailored blazers from Balmain to billowy tops and dresses from Katie Holmes’ beloved boho brand Ulla Johnson. Perhaps now is the time to splurge and finally get your hands on that BY FAR bag you’ve been eyeing for ages or add a few trendy Magda Butrym pieces into your wardrobe. (Hailey Bieber and Irina Shayk are big fans of the brand.)

Below, find TZR’s top picks from Net-a-Porter’s summer sale. Should you want to take a look at the full range of items offered, browse directly on net-a-porter.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.