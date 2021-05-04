Cardi B Loves This All-Too-Familiar ‘Ugly’ Toe Shoe

So far, it seems like Summer 2021 is going to be all about the ‘ugly’ shoes (yet again). In the past month alone, celebrities like Sophie Turner, Hunter Schafer, and Gigi Hadid have all given their own takes on this footwear aesthetic. Turner loves her Louis Vuitton’s Archlight sandals while Hadid prefers a chunky, dadcore sneaker. The latest celebrity to join the ugly footwear fan club is Cardi B, who recently wore Maison Margiela’s Tabi boots — the iconic design is known for its camel-toe look. Over the weekend, the rapper tapped into the ugly shoe trend while also revealing her orange hair transformation to fans.

In the Instagram photo, Cardi B was pictured rocking a tangerine-inspired hair hue. The new hair color was contrasted by a paper-white corset top from Dion Lee and an equally stark white Hermès Birkin bag (one of the 20 plus she has in her collection). She finished off her OOTD pic with a one-of-a-kind 1980s reconstructed Care Bear Shirt from NOT / APPLICABLE, some ultra-distressed jeans, and a pair of yellow gold hoops from the Bella Hadid-approved brand Jennifer Fisher. The singer then wrote a cheeky caption that said: “HOUSE WITH THE PALM TREES FOR ALL THE TIMES I WAS SHADED 🌴🌴.”

For those who need a quick history refresher on the Tabi style, it was first created by Belgian designer Martin Margiela in 1988. The designer sent the eccentric Tabi heeled boots down the runway because he wanted to create an invisible shoe that had the illusion of bare feet walking on a high, chunky heel. He was looking for something exciting and provocative. To this day, the Tabi boots have persevered with their uncanny appeal, inspiring awe in some (i.e. fashion nerds) and perplexity in others (i.e. your friends who aren’t tapped into the designer world.) The polarizing footwear has been worn by everyone in Hollywood, from Chloë Sevigny to Rihanna. And now that more people are finally ready to dress up again, it comes as no surprise that the statement Tabi design is a must-wear for the season.

The all-too-familiar camel-toe look lives on in a variety of Maison Margiela shoes: You can find the Tabi design in the luxury fashion house’s sandals, slides, sneakers, flats, and loafers. Most recently, the Parisian brand also collaborated with Reebok to launch a new edition of the funky Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford, which combined two ugly shoe attributes together: the chunky sole paired with the split-toe design. Scroll on to shop some of the diverse Tabi shoe offerings, below. Then, check out the jumbo-sized quilted Chanel bag Cardi B recently added to her handbag lineup.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.