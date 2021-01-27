In fashion, there are two types of people: those who tend to keep it demure, and those who choose unexpectedly punchy styles every time. Irina Shayk's fashion preferences, however, are split down the middle. Sometimes the model opts for classic black shearling Moto jackets and other times, her version of an everyday coat comes in an anything-but-dull color. As evinced by her latest wardrobe addition, Shayk's red leather coat from Coach was made for standing out.

While picking up her daughter from school on Jan. 27, Shayk wore the blindingly bright coat and employed three matching fashion items of the same hue. There was her trench, which is 60 percent off right now, which she then paired with a handbag from celebrity-beloved accessories brand, BY FAR. Coincidentally, her Mickey Mouse tote bag, which appeared to hold her daughter's belongings, also added to the Flamin' Hot Cheeto color story. All three pieces in her ensemble shared the same fire-hydrant red shade, tapping the primary colors trend that dominated Fall/Winter 2020 runways.

To reconcile it with her New York street style, she mixed in an assortment of black accessories that toned down her brighter pieces. Included in the mix was a black baseball cap, The Attico x Linda Farrow sunnies, and her favorite combat boots from Magda Butrym. A black cutout dress from Hansen & Gretel just barely peeked out from underneath it all.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Overall, the late addition to her winter coat closet was just the item needed to spruce up an all-black outfit. Inviting a red leather trench into your own closet will allow you to imitate the same no-fuss, high-impact look — assuming you have a trove of black accoutrements that are waiting to be put to use. If not, you're in luck because the model's entire outfit happens to be in stock. And in case her discounted outerwear flies off e-shelves, TZR's rounded up a mélange of similar red coats below — each of which will provide the same bold look as Shayk's.

