Picture this: it’s 2018 and you’re sitting next to someone on the subway wearing a Réalisation Par leopard midi skirt (ahh, good times). In fact, a few years ago, it was nearly impossible to leave your apartment without spotting the skirt, or some other form of leopard print. The animal print trend continued to gain momentum, with other patterns like zebra and tiger soon taking on the spotlight. But over time, as most trends do, the craze seemed to slowly die down. That was, until both fashion month street style and Instagram proved that, for 2021, the animal print trend is making a return.

According to stylist Mickey Freeman, the comeback could be in part due to people’s craving to travel the world once again. “In my opinion, animal prints are synonymous with the desire to abscond and experience the energy of exotic lands and their climates,” he tells TZR. And according to the stylist, animal print is coming back in full force. “I’ve been seeing a lot of head-to-toe looks in leopard, ocelot, and cheetah prints that are comprised of sumptuous-looking silks and synthetic fabrics that flow across the body creating a relaxed silhouette,” Freeman tells TZR.

Fashion girl favorite-labels have been among those to champion animal print in 2021. Take Los Angeles-based concept store Lisa Says Gah, which as of late, released a collection of cow print pieces. (Note: If anyone can get a trend to take off, it’s Lisa Says Gah.) Another brand releasing cool animal print ready-to-wear is Stine Goya. Its pattern of choice? Zebra. From trousers to dresses, the Scandanavian cool-girl brand honed in on the look for its Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

The beauty of animal print is you have a slew of options to choose from. With that being said, below, find how the fashion set has been sporting all sorts of pieces so far this year.

How To Wear Animal Print: Polished Blazer

Yes, you can wear animal print to the office (once you return, anyway). All you need to do is choose the pattern in a work-approved piece, such as a polished blazer.

How To Wear Animal Print: Sporty Casual

If your personal style skews sporty, give this leopard print Adidas top a try. Pro tip: Add a sultry touch by revealing a tiny bit of your lingerie.

How To Wear Animal Print: Layer To Perfection

Darrel Hunter

A long leopard dress is a great transitional piece to have in your arsenal. When it’s not quite warm enough to wear it alone, layer a long sleeve top and jeans underneath the dress.

How To Wear Animal Print: Cool Cow Blouse

Lisa Says Gah’s cow pieces will likely be everywhere this spring, so snag one while you can. Consider the cow print top above, which will pair seamlessly with everything from denim to colorful trousers.

How To Wear Animal Print: Contrast With Other Prints

Don’t just stick to an animal print in your look — branch out and add in another pattern like a summery floral. The duo will certainly make for an eye-catching ensemble.

How To Wear Animal Print: Western Vibes

Instead of a floral mini dress this summer, switch things up and opt for a fun cow print. And for a cool Western feel, consider trading in your sandals for a pair of cowboy boots.

How To Wear Animal Print: Flowy Mini Dress

If you’re looking for a versatile dress to add to your wardrobe, consider a flowy animal print mini. Whether you wear it alone or belt it for a more cinched-in approach, the frock is perfect for almost any occasion.

How To Wear Animal Print: Cozy Coat

Darrel Hunter

During Milan Fashion Week, this show-goer looked equal parts cozy and cute in her long zebra jacket. To tone down the outfit, she went for straight-leg denim on the bottom. While it might not be coat season for much longer, you can still invest in the piece for next fall.

How To Wear Animal Print: Via An Accessory

Ease into the animal print trend with a pair of luxe sandals. This iteration from Song of Style adds just the right amount of pattern to Aimee Song’s simple ensemble.

How To Wear Animal Print: Pattern On Pattern

Since zebra print is basically a neutral, couple trousers in the pattern with a multi-color blouse. Finish off with a white chunky heel to ground the look, as displayed by Grece Ghanem.

How To Wear Animal Print: Pair With Bold Accessories

Darrel Hunter

This season at Paris Fashion Week, Lois Opoku displayed the perfect way to style tiger print — with hot pink accessories. The look was intriguing but didn’t come across too over the top.

How To Wear Animal Print: Match Your Home Decor

Take your animal print ensemble to the next level by matching your home decor. Plus, these leopard print bottoms will be a refreshing break from your go-to sweats.

How To Wear Animal Print: Chic Pajamas

Technically, a matching animal print pajama set can double as sleepwear and a WFH look (if you don’t have any virtual meetings for the day, of course). Might as well look and feel chic on those days when you’re working from bed.