You Only Need 3 Pieces To Recreate Katie Holmes’ French-Girl Outfit

When it comes to her street style, Katie Holmes prefers to rely on timeless staples — think white sneakers, trench coats, basic tees, and wide-leg jeans. By having these items at her disposal at all times, they make Holmes an ideal candidate in pulling off that coveted French-girl style aesthetic. In addition, fans can actually recreate any of the star’s looks with ease, since most of the staples are likely already in their wardrobes. To cement her status as an effortless fashion icon, Holmes recently wore a button-down shirt, jeans, and loafers. The three pieces were key to pulling off a reliable, classic outfit. And the ensemble itself was all but foolproof in nailing that ‘I tried, but not too hard’ getting dressed energy.

On May 18, Holmes channeled her signature preppy-casual vibe when she stepped out for a stroll with her daughter Suri Cruise. The actor donned a blue oversized button-down shirt, which she wore untucked with the sleeves rolled up. For bottoms, she opted for a pair of blue jeans with distressed hems. Holmes’ cream-colored Gucci Brixton loafers completed the easy outfit. She’s likely a fan of the designer footwear as this is the second time she’s been spotted wearing the shoes this month. The star accessorized her errand-approved outfit with a roomy cognac-colored crossbody bag, some oversized sunnies, and a disposable face mask from evolvetogether.

BACKGRID

Nothing in Holmes’ outfit outwardly screamed trendy, which only showed that when building your capsule wardrobe, it’s always good to start with the basics first. That said, if you don’t own a button-down shirt, blue jeans, or loafers — now would be a good time to invest in these pieces. Especially if you’re in your 20s, and still working out the kinks of what makes up your personal style. Although the exact pieces spotted on Holmes have yet to identified brand wise, save the Gucci loafers, you can easily shop similar items on the market right now. Alternatively, you can take a quick glance into your closet to see if you own any of the three items and put together a look that best resembles Holmes’ French girl-approved ensemble.

