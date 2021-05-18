For those who’ve been waiting for a sign that says ‘treat yourself and splurge this season,’ consider the arrival of SSENSE’s summer sale the official go-ahead signal. The seasonal sale from the Montreal-based luxury retailer offers up to 50 percent off on items that are guaranteed to get you in the mood to dress up again. In addition, a few of the discounted pieces are beloved by celebs, which means you can easily recreate their styles. BY FAR, the handbag brand both Irina Shayk and Kendall Jenner can’t get enough of, is offering purses for 20 percent off, and pieces by the kitschy, Dua Lipa-approved designer Ashley Williams have steep discounts as well.

Need another push before you walk over to grab your wallet? The annual markdown also presents an ideal and opportune way to join in on Summer 2021’s most exciting fashion trends. (Sandy Liang’s 20 percent off skirt, for example, masters the controversial cutout trend in its truest form). You can also tap into the upcoming fall trend of lifted loafers with these shoes from ABRA while Fendi’s joyful printed leggings point to the ongoing resurgence of funky ‘70s fashion. To help guide you through the shopping experience, TZR rounded up 12 standout on-sale picks. If your checkout cart still feels a bit empty afterwards, head to ssense.com to view even more of the discounted goodies.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.