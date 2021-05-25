With Memorial Day sales ramping up, you’re likely on the hunt for some other amazing shopping deals. One retailer, in particular, just launched an under-the-radar shopping extravaganza and the pieces are good. The Outnet’s clearance sale is offering up to 80 percent off on some popular It brands like Oscar de la Renta, The Row, Max Mara, Gabriela Hearst, and more. These ballet flats from The Row, for example, are $198 (down from $795) while celebrity-favorite label BY FAR’s offering steep discounts across its footwear and handbag selection. The contemporary brand is beloved by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, Lizzo, and Hailey Bieber.

There are no categories off limits at The Outnet sale. You’ll find every item from colorful teardrop earrings and a strappy party heel to a Zoom-appropriate work top and an all-occasion dress. Speaking of the latter, there are plenty of dressy options from the likes of Victoria Beckham, Marni, and Altuzarra. To fast track your shopping experience, TZR rounded up 12 standout pieces to check out, ahead. Consider the list below a jumping off point in deciding what you need for your closet. Should you be unable to decide right off the bat, browse everything on theoutnet.com before making your final decision. Don’t wait too long though, designer pieces are already quickly selling out.

