Confirmed: Kourtney Kardashian Is Obsessed With This Opulent 2021 Color Trend

This year’s joyful color trends are going strong. Celebrities offered their resounding endorsement of the hot pink hue during the recent SAG Awards red carpet. (Helen Mirren’s Badgley Mischka gown was a magenta revelation.) Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has embraced bright yellows through her swimwear. As stars reveal their favorite shades for summer, one color is becoming a dominant player in the game: green. For Kourtney Kardashian, specifically, green outfits seem to be her defining 2021 style aesthetic. And, she recently took to Instagram to make her love for the color abundantly clear.

On May 24, Kardashian shared her glamorous version of a photo dump — aka a seemingly random series of images assembled into an Instagram carousel — where all three of her looks were dedicated to the opulent jewel tone. She even called out her love for the hue with the quirky caption, “greenalicious LOL 😝💚.” As of now, her Insta post has nearly 2 million likes. The first picture from the series featured Kardashian in a lounge chair while she wore a dark emerald-colored bikini with a lace black trim. She accessorized with black oval sunglasses and delicate crystal drop earrings. Overall, her look felt like the convergence of bedtime lingerie meets casual poolside style. This unconventional combo coincidentally correlated with the 2021 textured fabrics swimsuit trend.

With a quick swipe to the left, you’ll see her next green style moment: Kardashian wore an emerald Jean Paul Gaultier gown featuring the label’s signature cone bra bustier. This image is likely from her camera phone image stash, since she wore this dress during her family’s Christmas party back in 2019. (Like all Instagram users, Kardashian loves to post a good throwback pic). For the third, and final, green look from Kardashian, she wore a snakeskin trench coat with wide-leg trousers and black pointed-toe heels. All three ensembles served as slightly sultry takes on the color trend — a quintessential Kardashian fashion move. Plus, all the looks made rather convincing cases as to why emerald will be the shade of the year.

Green isn’t the only color trend that’s recently received some love from the reality star on social media, either. Similar to her current photo series, Kardashian previously shared images on May 16 that featured a bubble-gum pink color palette. Her caption then? “Pinkalicious,” of course. But let’s circle back to green and Kardashian’s love for the mossy hue. To help you get the look, below you’ll find a few TZR-approved selects in this trending color palette. Once you find one, or a few, green items that catch your eye, generate your own color-themed photo series to post to the ‘gram.

