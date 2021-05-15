My summer tops-to-bottoms ratio has always been extremely off. While I find myself running out of hangers for all my various tanks, I’ve never owned more than a few pairs of shorts at one time. For some reason, I’ve always struggled to find styles that I feel good in that I’d deem stylish. They’ve always been too short for my taste, or resemble the stuffy iterations that were part of my school uniform growing up. But, when the Bermuda shorts trend was deemed cool by the fashion set a few summers ago, things changed. Now, I’ve finally found styles that check all my required boxes.

This season, there are a few different Bermuda shorts styles that are on my radar. For starters, the leather craze is sticking around this summer, and I’m itching to plan a few going-out outfits around the bottoms. Of course, denim shorts are a must once June arrives, so this season I’m looking to invest in a long silhouette for beach days. Last but certainly not least, I have my eye on neutral styles. White, beige, brown — you name it, I’m into it.

And no, you don’t need to spend an arm and a leg to get in on this look. In fact, I snagged my first pair of leather Bermuda shorts at the end of summer 2020 for $7 at a secondhand shop in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Head into any local vintage shop and chances are you’ll find at least one or two pairs of the summery style on the racks.

Ahead, find the nine Bermuda shorts outfits I’m planning on recreating this summer. There’s a look for any occasion you have planned over the next few months.

Bermuda Shorts Trend: Swap Seasons

I’m planning on keeping my sweater vest hanging in my closet for those rare chilly summer days. To finish off the look, I’ll pair it with leather Bermuda shorts and flip-flops.

Bermuda Shorts Trend: Incorporate Funky Prints

To add some fun to my black leather shorts, I’m eager to incorporate floral and animal print into the look, as influencer Tamu McPherson did above. Then, all the outfit needs is a bright handbag.

Bermuda Shorts Trend: Keep Things Simple

Though I’m typically one to wear lots of colors and prints, I’m very into the minimal look Aimee Song put together above with her leather Bermuda shorts. The influencer proved that sticking to a black and white color scheme is incredibly chic.

Bermuda Shorts Trend: Pop Of Color

Summer is all about playing with bright colors and lightweight fabrics. For my family vacation in August, I’m looking to pack an orange or yellow stripe button-down to wear with denim Bermuda shorts.

Bermuda Shorts Trend: Flared Silhouette

I’ve been into the flared trouser trend for a while now, so why not try it out with a pair of shorts? This style by Nobody Denim will coordinate with everything from a fitted tee to an oversized button-down.

Bermuda Shorts Trend: Dark Denim

I always like to have a pair of dark denim shorts in my arsenal to switch things up. This season, I’m looking to upgrade the pair I’ve owned for (way too many) years with a cool Bermuda style. To style them, I’m taking notes from influencer Christie Tyler and opting for a luxe crochet tank on top.

Bermuda Shorts Trend: Cuff Them

If you find a pair of Bermuda shorts at a vintage shop that are a tad too long, there’s a solution: cuff them. If you feel like they still appear a bit overwhelming, try adding a belt.

Bermuda Shorts Trend: Matching Set

Matching sets make dressing a breeze, so I’m eager to add this tweed iteration from Tove Studio into my summer wardrobe. When I’m not wearing the Bermuda shorts with the coordinating top, I’ll couple them with my favorite sage green Reformation tank.

Bermuda Shorts Trend: Skort Style

While yes, a skort style does remind me of my elementary uniform, I can’t help but love the look. To make the bottom appear elevated, I’ll throw on my cow print boots (like stylist Sissy Chacon above), and finish off with my go-to gold jewelry.