If you, like me, stopped mid-scroll to gawk at the mint green matching set Kourtney Kardashian wore in her recent Instagram post and felt a bit of sartorial déjà vu, your omniscient fashion sense is on point. On May 5, the mega-influencer announced the latest springtime drop from her lifestyle brand POOSH while wearing a co-ord that’s fresh off Salvatore Ferragamo’s Fall/Winter 2021 runway. The ruched button-up and trousers initially debuted back in February during Salvatore Ferragamo’s show and the look was a standout from the Italian designer’s space-age-inspired virtual presentation. But with the help of a timeless fashion hack and a few unconventional accessories, Kardashian’s minty fresh look felt like a completely different interpretation of the runway ensemble.

During the Fall/Winter 2021 presentation, the model strutted down Salvatore Ferragamo’s runway wearing strappy, black and white loafers and with her blouse buttoned to the collar and freely flowing over her bell-bottoms. Thanks to the untucked top and dark rectangular sunnies, the model’s runway ensemble channeled a resort vibe that conjured visions of sandy beaches. Kardashian, ever one to put her personal twist on things, deviated from the laidback spirit found on the runway. The mom-of-three left the top half undone and tucked it into her pants’ waistline — an age-old style hack — for a more put-together aesthetic that helped transform the outfit completely.

Aside from the delicate diamond strands around her neck, Kardashian’s accessories were a tad unconventional. She opted for a cup of green tea in one hand (“matcha I’m drinking in shop 🍵 😝,” she wrote in her caption) and a purple tulip in the other. For footwear, the influencer wore a pair of chunky platforms that peeked out beneath her trousers’ sheer hem. Although a bit hard to see, Kardashian’s choice in lofty footwear puts her right on-trend, as chunky platforms are one of Fall 2021’s leading shoe trends.

Model During Salvatore Ferragamo’s Fall/Winter 2021 Runway:

Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

An inventive twist on the look’s original styling, Kardashian’s green two-piece is also a sharp left turn away from the grunge style her and beau Travis Barker have recently adopted. The duo has been spotted sporting matching flannels, shiny leather jackets, and twinning white graphic tees. This begets the question: will Barker also don his own version of the ruched Ferragamo runway look? Only time will tell!

The green, see-through runway set is, unfortunately, not yet available to shop and won’t hit retailers for a while. The good news, however, is that there are ample options on the market that serve as close dupes for the Ferragamo look, including this sea-foam sheer set from Fe Noel.

