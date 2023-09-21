It feels like just yesterday fashion month kicked off in New York City, where attendees held on to their portable fans in the heat while taking in shows. But in a blink of an eye, everyone arrived in London to view more unforgettable collections. (We’re still thinking about the romantic rosettes over at Simone Rocha and the reworked trench coats from Burberry.) Now, they’re once again off to another European destination. Yes, attendees touched down in Milan for the Spring/Summer 2024 shows. And judging by the street style, we’re about to witness a hefty dose of capital-F fashion moments in the Italian city over the coming days.

We wouldn’t expect anything less than glamorous from Milanese women (and those visiting for the week), considering Italy is home to legacy labels like Prada, Gucci, Fendi, and Versace. Often, you’ll find guests arriving at the shows wearing the latest pieces from these industry powerhouses. Case in point? Last season, Fendi’s Nickelodeon-esque slime green patent boots from its Spring/Summer 2023 collection stomped up and down the sidewalks. This time around, the color-blocked knits and pleated pant skirt-hybrids courtesy of its Fall/Winter 2023 line were major winners amongst showgoers.

Below, discover the best Milan Fashion Week street style captured by Darrel Hunter. Make sure to check back as this story will be updated daily until the festivities end on Sept. 24 (until everyone heads to Paris, that is).

Day 1

Consider this your sign to invest in a luxe pair of leather gloves for winter.

This fashion girl paired Fendi’s aforementioned Fall/Winter 2023 pant-meets-skirt look with a sleek, asymmetrical tank top to perfection.

This attendee gave her polished pinstriped suit a sultry touch by subtly allowing her bra to peek out from underneath the top.

Take a cue from this look, and add dimension to your outfit by mixing and matching as many textures as possible.

We were bound to see at least one pair of Miu Miu’s crystal-encrusted undies out and about this fashion month. This guest made her pair feel seasonally apt with a turtleneck sweater and tights.

This season’s must-try styling hack? Chunky loafers and tube socks. Wear the combo with a skirt set (as shown here) or with a blazer and trousers for the office.

Not only is the cloud-like Prada Fall/Winter 2023 skirt incredibly chic, but doesn’t it also look so comfortable to sit on?

Matching your eyeshadow to your top is guaranteed to give a little oomph, as exhibited by this street style star.

Snapchat’s Global Head of Fashion & Beauty Rajni Lucienne Jacques presented a fresh approach to styling a bodysuit: Show a sliver of skin by pairing the piece with low-rise jeans.

Just as we predicted: the peplum is back in full force. Take the silhouette for a spin with a monochromatic look à la influencer Linda Tol.