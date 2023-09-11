While Coco Chanel may have taught us the value of the LBD, it seems NYFW’s Spring/Summer 2024 runways are countering with another idea: the little white dress. As we round out the first week of fashion month, the look is already materializing as the biggest trend contender for the upcoming season — and year. Yes, from lacy minis to slinky slips, blanc frocks were aplenty in NYC.

Possibly the most prominent display of affection for the dreamy style was seen at Khaite. Catherine Holstein fully embraced the style in her aforementioned floor-grazing slips and lightweight shirt-dresses for one-and-done ensembles that need little more than a statement lip.

A close second was Michael Kors, whose star-studded show commanded the attention of Blake Lively, Halle Berry, Tiffany Haddish, and Olivia Wilde. Kors’ love of the LWD took a more casual turn, with lace and crochet confections making their way down the runway at Domino Park.

And that’s just the beginning of the journey. Ahead, we break down the various ways designers have been reimagining the white dress for Spring 2024. It’s going to be a light and bright season indeed.

Dainty Detailing

Little white dresses don’t need to be an all-or-nothing deal. As evidenced at Prabal Gurung and Jason Wu, the look can be taken to new heights via intricate embroidery and shimmering details.

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Slip Dresses

The slinky slip has never been more elegant. Featuring thigh-high slits and lace appliqué embellishments, the latest versions of the style — as seen at Khaite and Palomo Spain — are reading very Old Hollywood glamour (Cat On A Hot Tin Roof vibes, if you will).

(+) Courtesy of Khaite (+) WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Lace

Speaking of vintage, sweet lace frocks will also be prominent next year. Ralph Lauren was seemingly inspired by Diane Keaton’s Annie Hall when he created his longsleeved, layered midi dress, which he topped off with a fedora and contrasting tie. Kors’ take was much more ‘60s garden fairy, featuring a thigh-grazing empire waist silhouette, accessorized with a dainty ribbon.

(+) WWD/Getty Images (+) WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Shirt Dresses

The stuffy, ultra-structured shirt dresses of the past are a thing of, well, the past. The latest iterations of the work-friendly option feel a bit more lived-in and movable. For instance, Kors’ micro-mini take hung easily on the body and featured chic gold rope detailing for a subtle touch of glamour. Holstein went even softer for Khaite’s presentation, presenting a floor-length silk shirt dress cinched at the waist and sporting elegant cascading exposed buttons down the front.

(+) JP Yim/Getty Images (+) Courtesy of Khaite INFO 1/2

Gathered Up

Don’t settle for clean lines and sleek details this spring. Try adding interest via strategic gathering á la Proenza Schouler and Prabal Gurung. Extra points for some added va-va-voom via a plunging neckline.