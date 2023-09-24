It’s not easy to stray far from the things you know and love. I, for one, am guilty of watching the same shows over and over (I can’t help it!). And trying something other than your go-to three or so salad orders for lunch? Oof. The same could be said for fashion, as stepping outside your style comfort zone may also be a bit daunting. But this season, why not reshuffle your wardrobe with, say, an out-of-the-box color combination? Luckily, there were myriad smart ideas on the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 runways you can steal. In fact, it seemed every Italian designer got the unique shade mash-up memo — yet all the pairings felt vastly different.

Fendi, for one, pushed the envelope with its intriguing color palettes. Kim Jones, the fashion house’s artistic director, wowed fashion folks with I-never-thought-of-that-before mash-ups (find one of our favorites below), which felt equally apt for work and play. In turn, Prada’s co-creative directors, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons knocked it out of the park with the luxury label’s blend of soft pastels and bright neons. (Soft pink, vibrant orange, and maroon? We’re into it.)

Ahead, find all the must-try mixes spotted on the MFW catwalks. When it comes time to test-drive these looks at home, don’t be afraid to go as bold or pared-back as you please — it’s 100% up to your discretion.

Light Gray + Baby Blue + Highlighter Yellow

Fendi Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

For those intimidated by pigment experimentation, start slow by teaming a gray blazer with a baby blue knit (you may already own both!). And once you’re ready to go full speed ahead, sprinkle loud accents into the look — Jones recommends a yellow handbag and orange gloves.

Soft Pink + Orange + Maroon

Prada Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

For an easy entry point into louder shades, start with a sweet dress rendered in a subdued hue, like pastel pink. From there, you can work in more daring elements, like orange heels and a maroon hair piece.

Cobalt Blue + Periwinkle + Burgundy

Gucci Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Want to breath new life into your cobalt sweater? Try teaming it with periwinkle pieces, as illustrated at Gucci. From there, reach for autumn-approved burgundy extras. This tonal outfit is guaranteed to turn heads no matter where you sport it... but might we recommend at the office?

Forest Green + Turquoise + Chocolate Brown

Courtesy Of Max Mara

Another label that nailed tonal dressing was Max Mara. Here, the brand went with an all-green look consisting of a forest hue and turquoise. Those game to rock this outfit IRL, consider breaking up the green pieces with chocolate brown accents, such as a shoulder bag and strappy sandals.

Navy + Black + Cherry Red

Tod’s Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment

Popular to antiquated fashion “rules,” navy and black do look quite chic together, as proven here at Tod's. One way to spice up the understated pairing, though? Slipping into some cherry red heels. This demure color combo is sure to speak to minimalists, though maximalists can certainly take it for a spin, too.