Confession: Up until a few years ago, I disregarded lightweight vests as a practical outerwear option. Don’t get me wrong, I always liked the look of them. But as someone who isn’t a fan of the cold, I used to think, ‘Doesn’t it make more sense to throw on a jacket with sleeves?’ I admit I was wrong. After adopting multiple iterations, including a surprisingly warm, fuzzy Madewell version, I’m kicking myself for writing off the versatile, easy-to-layer silhouette all these years. Perhaps I’m making up for lost time, as vests are now a pillar in my chilly-weather wardrobe. And after tapping my fellow editors for their favorites, it seems they share a similar affinity for the transitional closet staple.

Some team members, including Deputy Beauty Editor Erin Lukas and Beauty Writer Jessica Fields, are leaning towards comfy puffer styles. Lukas, for instance, has her eye on Madewell’s quilted oversized puffer iteration, as it would make for the perfect topper to wear on walks through her Brooklyn neighborhood; Fields, on the other hand, is loving J.Crew’s excursion vest, mainly because of its cocoa hue and utility pockets. Then there’s Executive Editor Angela Melero and Director of Newsletter Revenue and Marketing Rebecca Iloulian, who are both drawn to vests rendered in soft textures. Their top picks on the market include FP Movement’s fleece style and Ulla Johnson’s sherpa look, respectively.

No matter which vest category piques your interest, I have a strong feeling you’ll resonate with one (or more) recommendations below. Depending on where you reside, you may only have a short window to wear a sleeveless topper before puffer weather arrives — so don’t take too long to decide on a look.