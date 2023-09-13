Dressing for NYFW in September is no easy feat. Allow me to set the scene: It’s an 88-degree morning, and you’re blankly staring into your wardrobe. Do you attempt to debut all your fresh fall outerwear and knits? Or should you go the practical route and opt for a summery dress? Often, the latter takes precedence. (Imagine sporting a heavy leather jacket in NYC right now... hard pass.) This season, though, attendees have found the perfect middle ground with their footwear — enter the omnipresent furry shoe trend at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024.

The uptick in fluffy footwear should come as little surprise, considering the look was prominent on the Fall/Winter 2023 runways. At Gucci, for instance, ultra-cozy pairs came in the form of statement-making boots and sandals that’ll surely rival the comfort of your toasty house slippers. The same could be said for the heels and sandals decked out in fuzz seen over at Khaite. MGSM joined in on the exciting style as well with bright cartoon-like pumps (one pair was styled with a matching hat to boot). And then there was Daniel Lee, who presented faux fur open-toe heels at his first runway show since taking the helm of Burberry.

(+) Courtesy Of Gucci (+) Courtesy Of Khaite (+) Courtesy Of Burberry INFO 1/3

Perhaps part of the reason attendees are flocking to soft silhouettes in NYC this week is thanks to Tibi, who re-introduced its Bryan Shearling Flip Flop. Grece Ghanem, a bonafide trendsetter, opted for the shoe’s punchy purple colorway while darting from show to show. Another guest, too, wore the vibrant pair to the label’s runway extravaganza on Sept. 9. And the look is clearly a hit with fashion girls everywhere, as sizes are selling out fast. (This is a friendly nudge to order one before it’s too late.)

You’ll be especially glad you nabbed a pair, as fuzzy looks are also trending on the catwalks this week at labels like Dauphinette and Area. The former showcased quirky mules enlivened with hair-looking details, while the latter went with outlandish bright green heels. If this week is any indication, we’ll witness more furry iterations in London, Milan, and Paris, too.

(+) Courtesy Of Dauphinette (+) @area INFO 1/2

Scroll ahead to see how fashion week attendees pulled off polarizing fuzzy footwear without a hitch (yes, even in the incredibly hot temps). And though sandal season is almost over, you can take these looks for a spin around the house — or neighborhood, if you dare — until toe-baring weather returns.

Darrel Hunter

A purple and orange color combo? Ghanem made a persuasive argument for teaming the two contrasting shades. In true form, the influencer threw another sartorial curveball into the look with her aforementioned sandals.

Darrel Hunter

This fashion girl wore Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2023 fluffy sandals to the shows. She took her outfit to new heights with the help of pleated (and somewhat spiky) pants, as pictured above.

Darrel Hunter

Why limit yourself to one soft accent when you can rock two? This showgoer makes a case for wearing as many cozy pieces as your heart desires. Take notes above at how she complements her beige sandals and coordinating bag with a minty green suit.

Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment

Take a page from this daring guest’s book and balance out neon-hued pumps with soft pastel separates. Because the shoes appear to be a slip-on silhouette (read: no divider between your toes), you can also wear them in cooler weather with calf-length socks or tights.