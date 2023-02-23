Six days. Approximately 60 runway shows. Milan Fashion Week has begun — and you’ll want to buckle up, my fellow style lovers, because you’re in for an incredibly exciting ride. Home to powerhouses like Prada and Versace, the epicenter of Italian fashion oozes glamour like no other — and that’s only amplified during the end of February when industry insiders from around the globe gather to witness the magic. As for this time around, the style set paraded outside the venues in captivating colors (mint was especially popular) and next-level accessorizing (three bags is the new number). Yes, the street style at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 is a testament to the city’s impeccable, eclectic style.

The week started on a strong sartorial note, thanks to Fendi’s talked-about show. (Fun fact: The collection was inspired by Delfina Delettrez Fendi, the brand’s creative director of jewelry and a fourth-generation member of the Fendi family.) Many fashion girls, including Erika Boldrin and Caroline Daur, arrived wearing the luxury label’s platform Patent Leather Boots from its Spring/Summer 2023 collection — meaning, they’re bound to be spring’s It shoe. Then there was Diesel, who also drummed up plenty of buzz, with attendees hitting the show in the label’s statement-making styles. Over the next few days, heavy hitters like Prada, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta are on the docket, and you know the style set will show up decked out in the label’s latest styles.

Below, find the best street style from MFW, captured by Darrel Hunter. Keep checking back every day, as TZR will update the gallery along the way.

Day 1

Darrel Hunter

This polished suit is mint to be seen. (See what I did there?)

This attendee carried Diesel’s high-shine metallic bag to the brand’s show. (Also, we’ll take whatever hairspray she’s using.)

Need a lightweight spring jacket? Consider this cult-favorite vinyl iteration from Courrèges.

BDG’s Vice President of Fashion Tiffany Reid wore a vibrant turquoise look and citrus-y Fendi bag.

Bright red is, unsurprisingly, everywhere in Milan.

The bag! The gloves! The rings! This accessorizing is top notch.

These Fendi earrings are the perfect amount of glitz.

This attendee played with various shades of green. Any guesses as to what she’s housing in all those tiny bags?

Whether your hair isn’t cooperating or your outfit needs a bit of oomph, turn to a silk scarf.

Jeans? Or boots? Regardless, they’re too cool.

The Cut’s Fashion Director Jessica Willis opted for an edgy Diesel look.