The Shacket Is Here to Stay — 5 Outfits You’ll Live In Throughout Fall

Denim and leather jackets, sweatshirts, perhaps even an oversized blazer are defaults when there’s a chill in the air. However, the shacket — aka a shirt jacket — is the decidedly fresher, just-polished-enough layer that’s officially established its staying power after gaining momentum on the trend circuit. It’s one of those versatile pieces you never quite knew how much you needed until you gave it a try, packing a one-two punch. The collared silhouette mirrors the classic button-down shirt that can be worn as a top or open as a jacket (hence the name). But unlike the roomy button-downs that peaked throughout summer as a lighter weight layer to toss on over tanks, dresses, and tees, the shacket has a bit of heft to keep you warm and a structured outerwear feel thanks to its intended oversized fit.

“Shackets are here to stay because they offer endless versatility and styling options and can be worn year-round,” Intermix’s chief merchant, Divya Mathur, tells TZR. The retailer stocks the style from labels including Iro and Isabel Marant. “They can be dressy or casual depending on what fabrication you opt for — leather, wool, tweed, [and so forth].” It’s a simple yet polished piece to work into your wardrobe now, during in-between weather, and keep in rotation throughout fall with additional layers and cozy accessories. For a few fresh outfit ideas to kick off your fall aesthetic, even while the weather is still a bit warm, keep scrolling for five combinations, complete with styling tips and an edit to shop.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

With A T-Shirt Dress & Chunky Boots

Mathur tells TZR, “Pair an oversized plaid shacket with a basic T-shirt dress and chunky lug sole boots for a cool, off-duty look.” The combination hits the perfect balance — it will easily transition from a more casual setting to a meet-up with friends.

Over A Thermal Top & Jeans

This shirt jacket outfit toes the line between laidback and polished — spot-on for working from home, running errands, or a coffee break. While a thermal and jeans may seem like boring basics, the addition of the shacket instantly adds polish. Layer on pendant necklaces and finish the ensemble with flats while it’s still warm enough, then swap to boots.

Half-Tucked Into Utility Pants

Embrace oversized proportions by half-tucking the long shirt into a pair of low-slung utility trousers — a fresh take on office attire or an unexpected dinner look. Try making the ensemble feel extra polished by finishing with a heeled boot or mule.

Layered Over A Mid-Weight Jacket

“Layer a shacket with another outerwear piece for warmth without the bulk,” says Mathur. “My favorite is an oversized shacket worn open with a denim jacket worn closed underneath.” You can even try denim on denim if you’re feeling particularly bold. Accessorize the look with flat boots or sneakers and a baseball cap for a comfortable, cool finish.

Anchoring A Turtleneck & Pencil Skirt

“For a more refined look, try a leather shacket over a turtleneck back to a pencil skirt,” Mathur says. This ensemble is an easy choice for the office, especially when you finish the look with a heeled ankle boot for an added ounce of polish.