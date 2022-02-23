In an unfavorable turn of events, Storm Eunice coincided with London Fashion Week. However, the adverse weather conditions did little to stop the city’s street style set from venturing outdoors. Tastemakers still wore imitable outfits and demonstrated how to incorporate runway trends into wearable everyday looks. And the best part? Many of these London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 street style outfits are shoppable. Meaning, you can recreate the city’s most stylish looks right now.

For starters, every trendsetter seemed to have a Jacquemus’ Le Chiquito long bag. The practical yet stylish accessory may very well become your next favorite party purse or wedding guest bag. Aside from everyone’s shared penchant for the accessory, statement coats, too, were a common denominator amongst many street style ensembles. The outerwear designs (TZR found similar options for you to shop, ahead) certainly deserve a spot in your wardrobe for this spring, or next fall. Finally, sequin-embellished anything, which also proved to be a trend on the LFW catwalks, popped up on the fashion set — and the style is one that’s readily available to shop right now.

Take a peek at the best London street style ensembles, below, and if you end up loving an outfit, shop similar items to get the look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Upgrade your outfits with attention-grabbing pieces like BLIKVANGER’s asymmetrical coat and Jacquemus’ Le Chiquito long bag. The exact blue purse sported by Mina Habchi, above, is currently sold out, but a very similar croc-effect option from the new season is readily available for you to shop.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Betty Bachz’s oversize coat moment from Day 3 of London Fashion Week was undeniably memorable. Recreate the street style star’s OOTD with similar pieces, ahead.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

This street style maven proved that you can, indeed, wear several prints and patterns in a single outfit. Her look was made casual by a pair of sneakers and felt elevated via luxe accessories like a striped Loewe scarf and a Double Knot handbag from Bottega Veneta.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Susie Lau wore a frothy mini dress from Simone Rocha for Day 3 of London Fashion Week. She teamed it with a pair of white thigh-high boots from Coperni and a black parka jacket from Balenciaga.

Paul Gonzales/Getty Images

If you, too, can’t stop thinking about this memorable sequin pants moment at LFW, consider it a sign to recreate the street style look ASAP.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Matching, pajama-inspired co-ords continue to reign supreme in street style. This guest’s cozy-cool look can be easily recreated with the pieces, below.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Lean into the balaclava trend with this trendsetter’s fun look. Here, Jacquemus’ Le Chiquito long bag once again made a triumphant street style appearance at LFW.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A major bow moment, as artfully demonstrated by this LFW guest, will be a foolproof compliment magnet. To start, get your hands on a similar piece from ROTATE and finish with minimalist outerwear and a medley of accessories that reflect your personal style.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Adopt Isabella Charlotta Poppius’ clever color play and try a two-tone outfit in pastel pink and emerald green hues.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you like using clever layering tricks to create next-level outfits, take after Caroline Issa and wear a button-down shirt on top of a printed turtleneck sweater. Finish with an oversize bomber jacket, plus a crossbody bag, and off you go!