Julia Fox is living her best life. After opening the LaQuan Smith runway show at New York Fashion Week, the actor continues to make her rounds in the fashion month circuit. Next up is Milan, where Fox is set to attend a variety of runway shows. She descended into the city’s airport on Feb. 22 and arrived in a standout travel look. Fox wore a YEEZY x Gap blue jacket with dark blue trumpet-style jeans. The lengthy hems completely covered up her shoes and dragged across the airport floor. Fox wore a plain black top underneath her puffer and completed her look with a pair of exaggerated cat-eye sunglasses.

If you’re a Ye, aka Kanye West, stan, you might’ve noticed that the puffer was an interesting choice on Fox’s part. (The Uncut Gems actor and West were involved in a whirlwind romance for a few months before calling it quits on Valentine’s Day.) The popular outerwear is from his collab with Gap, which immediately sold out as soon it was released. It seems like despite their very public breakup, Fox harbors no ill feelings towards West as she proudly rocked one of his fashion designs in Milan. (Her exact cozy piece is still available to shop via several resale websites.)

Not long after her arrival to Europe, Fox attended her first fashion event. She sat front row at Diesel’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show. Again, for those who followed her and West’s relationship, you know her previous date-night outfits consisted of wearing pieces from the label. The symbiotic relationship between Fox and Diesel continues to thrive, here, as she rocked a tangy orange leather jacket and pants set from the brand. For a moody touch, Fox wore a black lip that coordinated back to her bandeau top and gloves. The actor mingled with other guests at the presentation like model Richie Shazam.

Keep your eyes on Fox and her outfits as she’s bound to appear at more events and shows during Milan (and possibly Paris) Fashion Week. If you love her YEEZY-fied travel outfit, you can shop her blue puffer jacket ahead, as well as similar pieces to recreate her whole look.

