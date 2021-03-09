Miu Miu Has An Unexpected Snow Day Styling Trick For You This Fall

How does one capture the essence of winter clothes and how it’ll make you feel in 2021? For Creative Director Miuccia Prada, she took a literal stab at capturing this feeling for Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection by taking her usual indoor runway show outdoors to Cortina d’Ampezzo — a serene ski resort in northern Italy. Viewers were transported to the snow-covered mountain tops, complete with adorable huskies running down the slopes. Models then effortlessly trekked across the powdery surface to debut the youthful label’s latest collection.

“It is about escape, about dreaming – making fantasy a reality,” read Miu Miu’s Instagram. “Coming together, the #MiuMiu women set out on a journey through the mountains: exploring the landscape, on a quest heading towards an unknown goal. Bravery in endeavor is reflected by courage in clothing — they are dressed for the extreme.” Escapism has been a trending theme for fashion designers who are creating during the pandemic (one only needs to look at the Fall/Winter 2021 collections from the likes of Chanel, Prada, and Moschino to witness this). For the Miu Miu woman, escaping to the mountain tops for a day of skiing or snowboarding might seem like a distant memory as COVID-19 has turned ski season on its head. However, for those itching to get back safely on the slopes again, Prada will be there to dress you next season.

The fashion was, as you’d expect given the show’s scenery, functional and practical for the most part. Some models did brave the cold in knit bralettes and skirt sets worn over plush tights. Aside from a pair of heeled clogs, the footwear remained leveled with knee-high furry boots, thick-soled combat shoes, and fuzzy slipper-esque flats. They were bundled up most appropriately in a knitwear hat and mask hybrid accessory that spoke to the feeling of safety and warmth. Scarves were tucked underneath said bralettes for an unexpected styling hack and ensured the end of the scarf wasn’t flapping in the faces of the models.

Some of the most memorable pieces from the Fall/Winter 2021 collection were the puffy padded jumpsuits, which also came in the form of padded jackets, pants, and bodysuits. Luxe knitted outerwear served as alternative options for those not into the cloud jackets. These pieces came in a mixture of primary hues like red and blue with pops of yellow in the accessories. Giving a more hopeful outlook of winter 2021, the collection was full of pastel hues like lavender and easter egg pink. There might have been a practical purpose to this too as it’s easier to stand out on the mountain in a bright outfit — and the colors look great against a snow-covered backdrop in Instagram photos.

Miu Miu fans will also obsess over the logo-covered gloves — a less flashy take of the ones that popped up on its sister brand Prada’s runway — and shearling trimmed handbags. There were even satin silk dresses and wool slips with stud details for consideration as your après ski attire. A blue embellished cape coat sealed the deal on your future dinner outfit at a resort in Aspen. For those who are snow-averse and prefer to hang out by a fireplace, with a hot toddy in hand, the wool leggings and tights will be right up your alley.

Since Miu Miu has you covered in all facets of winter sporting gear, what’s left then is mastering your ski flips and rotations on the blue runs — or, the bunny slopes if you’re a newbie. See you on the mountain in winter 2021. Ahead, check out more looks from Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. For those who missed the show, you can watch in on miumiu.com, then see what went down on the Dior Fall/Winter 2021 runway.

