Certain luxury accessories possess that coveted It-factor. Often times, the craftsmanship and quality of the piece play a role in its popularity, or perhaps the product isn’t readily available on the market — thus shrouding it in mystery that consumers seek to uncover. And other times, all it takes is for mega influencers and celebs to sign off on the item in order to attract interest to it. Such is the case with Dior’s new Vibe bags. The fashion house dropped the fresh offerings on Jan. 6 and seemingly every tastemaker now has one, including Blackpink member Jisoo. (Who, actually, was one of the first stars to get her hands on a purse from the lineup.)

Dior first unveiled the Vibe line during its Cruise 2022 show, which took place in Athens back in June 2021. (In addition to handbags, the range includes an array of athleisure-inspired ready-to-wear, shoes, and even Dior-ified workout equipment.) The purses were released in the hobo and bowling bag styles, each carrying the fashion house’s hallmark symbols — think Christian Dior logos and monogramming — and sneaker-inspired detailing. Both handbags are decidedly more sporty when compared to Dior’s longtime classics like the Lady Dior. The Vibe purses also come in a variety of colors and sizes.

Chriselle Lim

Chiara Ferragni

Amy Julliette Lefévre

Yoyo Cao

Xenia Adonts

Tina Chen Craig

Jisoo

Now that you’ve gotten proper inspiration from the ladies above on how to rock Dior’s new Vibe bags, you’ll want to secure one of your own. Choose from the many different colors and sizes on Dior’s website, or, for your convenience, simply shop a few of them below. These accessories will be the coveted styles everyone seeks for 2022, so you’ll be ahead of the trend curve if you place your orders now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.