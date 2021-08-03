Jennifer Aniston Just Co-Signed On This Experimental Pants Style

Judging by the recent surge in popularity for sky-high platforms and party pieces, there’s a collective longing for occasion fashion. Dressers of all kinds, even those who fall on the minimalist end of the style spectrum, are experiencing an overwhelming desire to get up, get dressed, and go out. Take Jennifer Aniston, for example. The actor’s usual style is notoriously low-key and uncomplicated (think lots of sleek LBDs and neutral trench coats), but for her recent InStyle cover, Aniston wore gold fringe pants that embodied full-on disco vibes. Her metallic party pants, which first appeared on the Alberta Ferretti Fall 2021 runway, was the very definition of maximalism.

The Friends actor is the cover star for InStyle’s September issue and went all out for her camera-ready outfits. Aniston, styled by the glossy’s fashion director, Julia von Boehm, wore said metallic fringe bottoms with an emerald Yves Saint Laurent sweater. The top itself was a lewk as it featured camel-colored fur wrist cuffs, but the fun didn’t stop here. For an extra sartorial statement, the actor wore an oversize sunburst pendant necklace from Lisa Eisner Jewelry. Her dramatic necklace was an exciting departure from Aniston’s usual delicate jewelry style, which made her head-to-toe ensemble feel like an entirely new look for the star.

Laura Brown, InStyle’s editor-in-chief, provided another glance at Aniston’s opulent outfit on her personal Instagram account. “Guys can you believe my pants,” Brown wrote in a photo caption. She wore a pair of relatively demure blue jeans, which was a stark contrast to the actor’s fun golden fringed trousers.

Upon reflection, it makes perfect sense that party outfits like Aniston’s have risen to supremacy this year. When the COVID-19 quarantine drew to a close at the start of 2021, expressive fashion trends — like maximalist prints, subversive cutouts, and chunky jewelry with a nostalgic, childlike vibe — took the stage. Many saw the end of the pandemic as an opportunity to re-emerge into the world with more vibrant fashion choices. Perhaps for fall, Aniston will have the same mindset. Only time will tell if she continues to swap out her trusty black blazers and dark-wash jeans for shiny, disco ball-esque trousers and fur-lined, jewel-toned sweaters.

To tap into the actor's newfound party spirit, try a pair of textured pants yourself.

