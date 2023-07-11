A show of hands: who has stood in front of their wardrobe this season in search of a specific piece to wear, be it a playful floral dress for a last-minute invite to a wedding or a flirty tennis skirt to don during a quick match at your neighborhood courts? Yep, that’s what we thought — and you’re certainly not alone with needing more summer staples for a myriad of activities. Luckily, the industry’s most beloved labels are still serving up plenty of must-have products. On top of that, there’s more exciting fashion news to read up on this July to keep you sartorially inspired.

Speaking of can’t-miss-out-on styles, the announcement of luxury Italian label Blumarine’s partnership with cult-favorite brand Marc Jacobs set Instagram ablaze, with fashion girls sharing the brand’s campaign imagery, which was shot by the ultra-talented Petra Collins, on their IG stories. In other words, be prepared to spot a new wave of early aughts-looking pieces on all your fave trendsetters this month (two words: bedazzled denim). On the athleisure front, emerging label Sporty & Rich teamed up with Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc for their first capsule collection, which combines the former’s signature effortlessly cool, laid-back vibe with the latter’s luxury Riviera aesthetic.

And with the long-awaited Barbie film finally (!) hitting theaters July 21, we’d be remiss not to mention the Fossil and Barbie collection. Embrace your inner child with one of the nostalgic, pink-heavy charm bracelets or bow-shaped earrings — whatever your heart desires.

Do you need a little help staying up to date with July’s most important fashion news? We’ve got you covered, ahead.

Sporty & Rich + Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc Launch A Capsule

Courtesy Of Sporty & Rich

On July 13, Sporty & Rich is teaming up with Antibes-based Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on a 25-piece capsule collection, which will consist of classic offerings from the Los Angeles label like tees, sweatshirts, polos, PJs, and boxers. “I have always been fascinated with the photos of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc from the ‘70s,” Emily Oberg, founder of Sporty & Rich, said in the press release. “They represent a level of elegance and chic that is simply unmatched.”

Blumarine Drops A Collection With Heaven by Marc Jacobs

Courtesy Of Marc Jacobs

Take one quick glance at the retro-looking image above, and you can likely understand all the hype surrounding the Y2K-inspired Blumarine and Heaven by Marc Jacobs collaboration. Available to buy now, the lineup boasts pink camo, cropped denim jackets, and itty-bitty sunglasses. It’s giving a modern day Mean Girls vibe, no?

Hill House Introduces Collection With Stephanie Fishwick

If your Nap Dress collection could use a new piece, turn your attention to the Hill House’s latest collection with Stephanie Fishwick, a Virginia-based artist and calligrapher. Take the new printed looks for a spin around the park, beach, or any other summer location that’s on the docket this month. And if you can’t resist matching your mini-me? The assortment includes adorable tiny dresses for your toddler, too.

Fossil & Barbie Release A Special-Edition Collection

Courtesy Of Fossil

For those in their Barbiecore era, accessorize your all-pink looks with a playful gem from the Fossil and Barbie lineup, which is available to shop now. From charm bracelets to flower-shaped watch rings, you can’t go wrong with any of the whimsical styles.