Back in September 2022, the fashion world got its first glimpse into the artistic collaboration between Kim Jones and Marc Jacobs. The long-time friends had debuted a variety of looks at Fendi’s 25th anniversary celebration, which was spearheaded by Jones, the label’s artistic director. For those who were patiently waiting to shop the pieces from this Fendi x Marc Jacobs collection, today is your lucky day: the items you saw on the runway are finally available for purchase. The summer capsule offers every piece imaginable, from ready-to-wear and bags to jewelry, hats, and even sunglasses.

With such an extensive lineup, where does one start to shop? For maximalists, perhaps check out the highlighter-hued, logo-heavy matching sets, like the Neon Yellow Tech Fabric Pants ($1,590), and the baguette-adorned Jersey Sweatshirt ($1,750). Meanwhile, for And Just Like That... fans, you’ll want to pay attention to the the new Baguette Bag iterations. (Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite!) The latest styles feature the words ‘THE BAGUETTE’ on the outside in an XXL font. Remakes of the silhouette also include a white canvas iteration, a bleached denim option, and a crystal-covered style — to name a few. Every single item is seriously chic. In addition, the wide product assortment features Jacobs’ reinterpretation of the hallmark Fendi Roma logo, as seen on items like the bleached denim and sneakers.

Courtesy Of Fendi

We’d be remiss not to highlight some of the other must-have accessories too, like the footwear. Take your summer shoe lineup to new heights with the sky-high platform high-top Domino Sneaker ($895). Or, alternatively if you’re looking for a party pump, scoop up the rhinestone-encrusted slingbacks, Fendi First ($1,950). Then, complete every ‘fit with the collection’s luxe jewelry offerings.

If you need more help in deciding what to purchase, look to Kim Kardashian, who already gave the collab her stamp of approval, for extra guidance. The fashion and beauty mogul snapped a pic of herself wearing pieces from the collection from head to toe. She rocks the White Jersey Top ($1,950), White Denim Skirt ($1,690), and the White Leather Bag ($3,750). These Kim K-favorite styles might be a hit with you, too.

Peruse the entire collection on Fendi’s website and in select boutiques, or for ease, check out TZR’s favorite picks below that you can immediately add to cart.