Jewelry shouldn't always be overly serious. As a matter of fact, many of the pieces I gravitate towards these days reflect the gems I once wore as a kid. Every birthday growing up, I looked forward to receiving a fun new charm for my beloved silver bracelet (my all-time favorite was a pink cupcake I got when I was around 11). In part, these feel-good memories could be why I have a soft spot for brands with quirky charm jewelry. While scrolling through Instagram, I'm constantly on the lookout for emerging labels with a carefree aesthetic.

While my diet is certainly lacking the recommended daily amount of vegetables, my jewelry collection is full of colorful greens. My must-have veggie charms earrings include red jalapeño peppers from Sandralexandra and a mushroom style by Brinker & Eliza. In addition to food, I'm drawn to joyful charms like smiley faces and colorful rainbows (both of which can be found from Susan Alexandra). I'll typically style these funky jewels with my everyday staples, like simple gold hoops and dainty necklaces.

Ahead, find 10 jewelry brands that offer up whimsical, cheery charm pieces. Channel your inner child by throwing on a colorful charm or two.

Brand With Quirky Charm Jewelry: Pura Utz

You can't not have a smile on your face when wearing one of Pura Utz's vivid beaded charms. All of the bead work is done by women in Guatemala, and metalwork is done in Denmark by a goldsmith. You'll probably have a tough time choosing between its cheerful smiley face and yummy fruit charms.

Brand With Quirky Charm Jewelry: Susan Alexandra

If you've ever walked the streets of New York, you've likely seen Susan Alexandra's signature beaded bags. On top of the brand's cult-favorite totes, it also offers a fun assortment of jewelry that has the fashion crowd equally hooked. In its collection you'll find necklaces, earrings, and bracelets with charms including fruits, veggies, smiley faces, and cute animals. The best part? You can customize your baubles to your liking.

Brand With Quirky Charm Jewelry: Brinker & Eliza

All of Brinker & Eliza's adorable jewels are handmade in the mother-daughter duo's studio in Connecticut. The selection of jewelry includes add-ons like cute mushrooms, beachy seashells, and cool vintage charms. If you're on the hunt for something a tad more upscale, opt for one of its pearl embellished necklaces or bracelets.

Brand With Quirky Charm Jewelry: Serendipitous Project

New York-based label Serendipitous Project serves up unexpected charms, for instance its popular fish earrings. As of late, the brand collaborated with Shop Berriez to create a fruit salad necklace that'll have you drooling every time you pull it out.

Brand With Quirky Charm Jewelry: NOTTE Jewelry

NOTTE Jewelry pulls inspiration from the founder Jessica Tse's time between New York and Italy. Its lineup of charm jewelry contains shiny beads, adorable dolphins, and tiny keys. Some of the label's necklaces are customized so you can take the charm off and wear it as an earring, too. Plus, all of its pieces ring in under $150, yet look so expensive.

Brand With Quirky Charm Jewelry: Timeless Pearly

If you aren't one to stray far from gold jewelry, you can still sport cute charms in your go-to material. Launched by Leslie Chetrit, look to jewelry brand Timeless Pearly for luxe gold charm earrings and necklaces featuring sweet details like hearts, stars, and coins.

Brand With Quirky Charm Jewelry: Sandralexandra

If you've ever dreamed about wearing your favorite vegetables on your ears and neck, your wish has come true. London-based label Sandralexandra champions unique veggie charms like bok choy, peas, peppers, and jalapeños.

Brand With Quirky Charm Jewelry: Nandi Naya

Found: the perfect jewelry label for minimalists. Launched by Hleziphansi Zita, Nandi Naya's pieces are equal parts sculptural and simple. Between the brand's vase pendant and its fig hand necklace, you'll basically be wearing a piece of art.

Brand With Quirky Charm Jewelry: Ninfa Handmade

Designed by Agustina Diaz Galindez, Ninfa Handmade's jewelry is crafted by artisans using various materials like glass, metals, porcelain, and resin. Within its selection of charms you can choose from flowers, fruits, and pearls.

Brand With Quirky Charm Jewelry: Shop Journal

Included in Shop Journal's curated selection of vintage is unconventional charm jewelry. Each piece looks like it's made of random pieces you'd find around the house, yet the charms mesh together unexpectedly well.