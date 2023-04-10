Heading to a destination wedding can evoke feelings of excitement and joy — after all, it’s not every day you get to witness a close friend or family member say “I do” in a far-flung location. But attending a remote ceremony warrants much more planning than going to a nuptial that’s, say, a 20-minute drive from your house. You have the flight to book and a hotel room to reserve. Plus, you can’t just wear any look — a destination wedding outfit needs to be as dreamy as the picture-perfect venue itself.

So where does one begin the wardrobe preparation, exactly? First, check the invite for the dress code. If it’s a black-tie wedding, you’ll probably want to stick with an elevated cocktail dress like a floor-sweeping satin gown. Or perhaps the couple is going for a more casual, “wear whatever you please” affair. If that’s the case, you may have wiggle room with your look, and skin-baring details and short hemlines are likely fair game.

The environment should also be taken into consideration when picking your outfit. As a rule of thumb, a tropical beach wedding requires breezy, breathable pieces and sand-friendly shoes, like flat sandals. Meanwhile, if you’re attending a ceremony indoors where the air conditioner might be on full blast, wear a lightweight shawl or jacket to save you from shivering on the dance floor. Don’t forget to check the forecast, too, as rain could throw you in for a sartorial loop (suede pumps and water are not friends).

Ahead, you’ll find six destination wedding guest outfit ideas that will attract compliments from your friends and even the bride herself. Bon voyage!

Color Clashing

Not totally sure what the vibe is going to be? When it doubt, you can always fall back on a printed slip dress. To zhuzh up the look, try teaming the number with a contrasting shade via a bag or shoe. And post-wedding, you can take the playful look for a spin around town.

Show Some Skin

If the ceremony is during peak summer, a dress with midriff cutouts and see-through fabric is a wise option (trust us, you’ll be thankful for this decision later). The combination is simultaneously elevated and sultry, as exhibited above. Should you want to glam up the outfit, consider going for an of-the-moment metallic heel.

Strike The Right Co-Ord

You don’t need to wear a dress to a wedding. In fact, a matching set makes for a memorable outfit. Tie everything together by choosing a handbag and heels in the same color scheme.

Pretty Pastels

A spring wedding calls for dreamy pastels, like baby blue and sunny yellow. Not to mention, soft hues are a safe option if you’re worried about outshining the bride. Finish off with a dainty pearl necklace and minimalist heels, and you’re ready to hit the dance floor.

Go For The Unexpected

For those in search of a non-traditional option, forgo a dress in favor of a cool jumpsuit and wear elevated flats if heels aren’t your thing. If you feel like the ensemble lacks pizzaz, accessorize with a statement pearl or crystal choker.

Fancy Feathers

A feather-adorned floral set — especially one in a vibrant pattern — is sure to make a bold statement. To give the plumage-covered style the spotlight it deserves, opt for understated white sandals.