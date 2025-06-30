Ahh, it’s finally here — sweet summertime. ‘Tis the season to sip on Aperol spritzes, bask in the sun at the park, and, of course, set your OOO status. Over the next two months, you likely have some sort of getaway planned. Perhaps you’re jetting off to the Bahamas or driving a few hours to your favorite beach. Regardless of where you’re headed, prepping for your journey is an important piece of the puzzle. Not only should you strategically pack your suitcase, but choosing a comfortable travel outfit is key — because feeling uneasy while sitting on an airplane or in a car is just not it.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with slipping into your coziest sweatsuit for a day full of traveling. Simply add some flair to the look by way of a colorful baseball cap or luxe leather carryall. But here’s the thing: There are plenty more travel-friendly pieces that don’t compromise on style. Though a silk set may not first come to mind when mapping out your getup, don’t overlook the two-piece outfit. This is an excellent option if you have plans shortly after your arrival, as you’ll be all ready to go. Breezy linen separates will also keep you cool and chic amid your travels, especially should you need to dart to your gate (we’ve all been there).

For more comfy yet cute travel outfit inspiration, scroll ahead.

Silk Set

See? A silk set is a surprisingly great travel look. Hop off the airplane, and you’re all set for an oceanfront lunch. Keep the elevated vibes going with a leather flip-flop and printed tote. A luxe suitcase isn’t a bad idea, either.

Breezy Separates

If your form of transportation is a car, skip any heavy layers (unless you’re one to crank up the AC). Instead, opt for breathable, lightweight pieces, such as a striped linen button-up and slouchy lace trousers. Pull back your hair so you can keep the windows down during the drive.

Elevated Sweats

It’s more than OK to sport your sweats at the airport. But perhaps skip those stained looks you’re guilty of wearing to bed. Something like a camo print sweatshirt and black wide-leg drawstring pants is a surefire way to go. For a polished touch, try ballet flats in lieu of sneakers.

Monochromatic Moment

Hit snooze too many times and are now chaotically rushing out the door? If so, don’t panic: Toss on a monochromatic outfit, like the all-white look here. Then, punctuate the foolproof look with colorful accessories, such as green sneakers, a baseball hat, and a bag. Bonus points if you have a fun suitcase.

Bundle Up

If you haven’t packed away all your spring jackets, consider bringing one topper, like a leather or denim look, along for the ride. It may come in handy on an airplane or train, as they can be quite chilly. For the rest of your outfit, a ribbed tank and linen trousers won’t disappoint. Round out the look with a baseball cap, leather flip-flops, and a statement bag.