One could argue that “French girl style” is considered the gold standard of fashion. Thanks to trailblazers like Coco Chanel, Brigitte Bardot, and Jane Birkin, who revolutionized the scene in the 20th century, its trés chic sartorial aesthetic is coveted all over the world. But it’s not fair to give the French fashion set all the attention, is it? As it happens, London girl style has become just as desirable, and for good reason. “There’s a real sense of freedom in how people dress here; it’s never too polished or too put-together,” explains Henrietta Rix, the co-founder and CEO of London-based brand RIXO.

According to the expert, London is a bit more free-spirited and bohemian than Paris, which she believes is better described as minimalist. “In London, it’s all about individuality,” Rix explains. “That openness to creativity, especially when it comes to personal style, is what sets London apart.” Of course, the style varies per neighborhood — much like, say, New York’s Williamsburg (hipster) versus Upper East Side (ladylike). Fashion publicist Federica Dell'Ungaro says East London is edgy, whereas the West End is more polished. “It’s rebellious, in a good way,” she says of the city’s fashion as a whole.

Personal stylist Deni Kiro notes how folks dress nicely during the day, as it’s common to work with international clients. “When my American clients come to London, they’re like, ‘woah, everyone here makes an effort.’” Londoners also prioritize looks they can wear from the afternoon into the evening, as Kiro says most people don’t like stopping back home if they’re already out — especially because owning a car is somewhat rare.

Below, learn more about London girl style — and how you can pull off the signature look yourself.

Practicality Is King

“You won’t catch many Londoners tottering around in stilettos,” says Imi Gibbon, a London-born and bred content creator and founder of Imi Communications. “Heels? In London? Only if you want to be exposed as a non-local,” she jokes. Instead, fashion girls flock to feel-good footwear, such as ballet flats, trainers, and boots. “If a heel does make an appearance, it’s likely a kitten heel, and even then, it’ll be balanced out with something low-key like some oversized jeans and your boyfriend's linen shirt,” Gibbon tells TZR.

Patricia Zhou, an influencer and dancer, second this notion, saying that practicality is key, as many people take the tube, public transport, or walk to most places. “We’re carrying all our things around with us,” she adds, highlighting the importance of a roomy tote.

Learn To Layer

Layering is a survival tactic, says Gibbon, as one must be prepared for all sorts of weather conditions — the city is especially prone to thunderstorms. “You might start the day in a Joseph trench coat, by lunch be down to a RIXO blouse, and then back in a Sezané knit by dinner,” she explains. “The tube is basically a sauna all year round, so yes, that’s why every Londoner is carrying a tote bag stuffed to the brim with different outfit options.”

Go For A Neutral Color Palette

In fashion cities like Milan and Copenhagen, the streets are flooded with vibrant pieces. But that’s not necessarily the case in London, according to Kiro. “You don't see many people in bright colors,” she explains. “They prefer neutral clothes.” The expert says the go-to palette for Londoners consists of navy, creams, gray, and black. “If you go to Italy, there are more colors; they are bold [there,]” she emphasizes. However, there is one trending shade London girls haven’t been able to resist: butter yellow. “If you want to introduce color into your wardrobe, it’s more of an understated shade,” suggests Kiro.

All About Individualism

Gibbon agrees with Rix, reiterating how individualism reigns in London. “Here’s the thing about London girl style, it’s quirky and a bit did she mean to wear that?” the influencer says. Similarly, Zhou believes London's style is more daring than other cities. “People here like to be unique and aren’t afraid to wear something outrageous,” she says. The fashion girl has a theory as to why this is the case. “Maybe it’s because of the constant churning out of talented young designers from Central Saint Martins and London College of Fashion,” she speculates, referring to the two renowned fashion schools in London.

The Capsule Wardrobe

As far as the capsule wardrobe goes, a trench coat is, of course, non-negotiable. “There’s a rainy season in April and June (separately to the usual London rain), and there are beige crowds of trenches literally everywhere you look,” explains Zhou. On a related note, Dell’Ungaro adds, “A chic umbrella can help romanticize the rain.

Meanwhile, personal stylist Jordanna Sharp, who was born and raised in London and now resides in New York, points to a white button-down as a must-have. “We also love a great belt; it’s the perfect way to tie the accessories of our look together and add some dimension to the outfit,” she adds. And the fashion pack adores a good second-hand find. “Londoners are experts at blending vintage into their everyday wardrobes, whether it’s a ‘70s style scarf, a Hungarian blouse, or a great suede jacket,” says Rix.

Should you wish to emulate London girl style, shop a selection of the fashion crowd's favorite silhouettes, below.