As style enthusiasts know, there’s no better product review than when a fashion muse adds an under-the-radar brand to their street style rotation — especially since they have access to every high-end label on the market. These silent celebrity endorsements are a lot more powerful than you might think — who wouldn’t want to channel Hailey Bieber’s latest grocery run ‘fit? Once one A-lister gives a brand their coveted stamp of approval, the rest of the celebrity set follows suit, which is exactly what happened to L.A.-based loungewear label, LESET.

Unfortunately, identifying the brand behind an off-duty outfit isn’t as easy as determining a red carpet designer look. That being said, if you keep tabs on this year’s street style circuit, you may not know it, but you’ve already spotted multiple pieces courtesy of LESET. Most recently, while on the New York set of her new movie, Materialists, Dakota Johnson was snapped by the paparazzi wearing the label on two separate occasions. And then there was Sofia Richie Grainge, who added a LESET tank to her laidback maternity selections back in April. While the It girl only jumped on the LESET bandwagon this year, Bieber’s been styling the brand’s elevated basics since 2021, when she wore the Pointelle tank in a photoshoot for Superga, a shoe label. Since then, she’s styled the same Kelly Crop Slim Fit Tee over ten times, and if her latest outings mean anything, she doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.

Once LESET first launched in 2019, it only took a few months for Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Sienna Miller, and Kylie Jenner to place an order. So, when the founder Lili Chemla said LESET has always been a celebrity go-to, she wasn’t wrong. “Elevated essentials are the starter pack for any modern woman’s closet,” Chemla tells TZR. “We pride ourselves on perfect staples, from our Margo Tee to our Pointelle Sets to our perfectly stretchy Rio Ponte pants, and I think celebrities appreciate that just as much as we do.”

Back in 2019, celebrities were immediately hooked by LESET’s matching sets, which makes sense given the brand’s name. Its best-selling sets were initially inspired by a void in Chemla’s closet. “I wanted pieces that were comfortable enough to wear at home but nice enough to wear out, and I couldn’t find that balance in the market,” Chemla says. “I wanted getting dressed to be streamlined, and what is easier than matching sets?” Driven by this immediate success, she established LESET’s foundation as “pillars of comfort, style, and set dressing combined with a ‘90s simplicity and timeless sensibility.”

Four years into its successful journey, Chemla believes there’s a clear reason why A-listers keep coming back to LESET: “Our pieces highlight the individual wearing them,” Chemla says. “They are quiet, but still luxurious, and they let someone’s personal style shine through.” While LESET’s classic combos are still a celebrity favorite, the brand now offers a versatile assortment of basics that stars can mix and match with anything in their repertoire.

Sofia Richie Grainge

Just two weeks before Richie Grainge became a mom to her first child, Eloise, she posed for one last pre-baby OOTD. Her latest Instagram-worthy ensemble featured LESET’s James Pocket Pant. Its elasticized waistband and lightweight material made the style a perfect choice for the mom-to-be. And the bottoms certainly made for the most adorable bump-baring photo op. She rounded out her simple look with a white tank top and a complementary button-down.

Dakota Johnson

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Ever since filming for Johnson’s upcoming project Materialists started back in April, the style icon has been delivering one stellar street style look after the other. We’re still not over the khaki Jane Trench Coat from LESET she wore in between takes on May 13. The slightly oversized silhouette felt so on-brand for Johnson.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

A few weeks earlier on April 29, Johnson was photographed wearing the label’s Lauren Racerback Tank in black during a scene with her costar, Chris Evans. She paired the cropped noir number with ultra-wide-leg jeans from Triarchy, an eco-friendly denim brand. A pair of sage green Adidas Sambas peeped out from underneath her dark-wash denim, and since then, they’ve become one of her character’s signature shoes.

Hailey Bieber

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

In December 2023, while en route to date night with her husband at Beverly Hills hotspot, Funke, Bieber’s pastel yellow matching set peeked out from under her oversized Saint Laurent wrap coat. Her top was the label’s Lauren Crop Cardigan and her bottoms were the coordinating Lauren Pocket Pant. In true Bieber form, she carried a slouchy black hobo bag from Toteme for the evening.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

If you kept track of Bieber’s casual co-ords last summer, you know her trademark formula of the season was vintage Levi’s denim shorts alongside the Kelly Crop Slim Fit Tee. For this July 26 outing, she wore a dark blue jean jacket, a coordinating Saint Laurent hobo bag, her Adidas Sambas, and gold statement hoop earrings.

Jennifer Lawrence

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

A white-on-white ensemble is quintessential for summer, and J.Law’s take on the foolproof formula is so easy to copy. On Mother’s Day in NYC last year, Lawrence styled one of LESET’s covetable matching sets, with the celeb-approved Margo Tee on top and the Yoko Cargo Pant on the bottom. She broke up her all-white attire with black accessories, including double-strap sandals and a slouchy crossbody bag both from The Row, as well as Alaïa sunglasses.

Blake Lively

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While out and about in NYC in October 2023, Lively was impossible to miss in LESET’s bright yellow Zoe V-Neck Polo. Aside from her medium-wash jeans, she continued the monochromatic moment a Louis Vuitton Capucines BB Bag and platform loafers from the Jvb x Nomasei collaboration, both with eye-catching pops of yellow.

Riley Keough

WCP,4CNRS / BACKGRID

Alongside Bieber and Lawrence, Keough is another hardcore Margo Tee devotee. On May 28, the star chose the brand’s most popular piece for a casual grocery run to Erewhon. She leaned into the lowkey vibes of our outing and coupled the top with light-wash jeans, a roomy tote bag, and black sneakers.

Issa Rae

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

While in New York during the headline-making Barbie press tour, the actor waved to photographers before her interview at Good Morning America. She was dressed to impress in a semi-sheer crochet tank and the identical mini skirt. From there, Rae accessorized with ankle-strap nude pumps from Stuart Weitzman and a brown Diana Mini Tote Bag from Gucci.