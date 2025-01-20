Having a well-rounded jacket collection is key to keeping your cold-weather outfits looking fresh. Because, even though tossing on your toasty, warm puffer every day may be the most practical option, things can start getting a little, well, boring. Fortunately, the new season is serving up chic outerwear styles to try on for size — one being the collarless jacket trend. Ideal for layering, the sleek look is commanding the spotlight.

Though Chanel is a long purveyor of the silhouette, having releasing its tweed iterations for a century now, other designers are capitalizing on the trend. On the Fall/Winter 2024 runways, luxury labels like Bevza, Jil Sander, Victoria Beckham, and Markarian included the look in its collections. Meanwhile, as for contemporary labels, Aligne is championing the outerwear trend.

“When longline waistcoats were having a moment, we were inspired by the shape, but wanted to add sleeves to extend the wearability and seasonality,” Ginny Seymour, the CEO of the brand, says about introducing the silhouette. “Our Daphne Blazer is our number one seller — the Leo Waistcoat with sleeves — has the same waisted detailing but acts more as a dependable, stand-alone piece.” The style debuted in Jan. 2024, and went viral in the butter yellow hue at Copenhagen Fashion Week the same month.

Jil Sander Fall/Winter 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images According to Seymour, collarless jackets are essentially a three-in-one styling piece. “You can wear them on their own like a top or a blazer, and you can layer them,” she explains, adding, “They are so versatile in your wardrobe and a great transitional piece between seasons.” In terms of styling ideas, stylist Samantha Dawn suggests layering a fitted turtleneck long sleeve underneath the outerwear. “For a more casual occasion, pair it with a simple tee or tank, denim, and a simple bootie,” she tells TZR. Sold on the look? Scroll ahead to find 10 TZR-approved collarless jackets.

Aligne Moto Collarless Denim Jacket $149 See On Aligne A refreshing take on the classic denim jacket, Aligne’s moto-style look will be in heavy rotation this spring. Until then, rock it underneath a trench coat.

Vince Double Wool Collarless Jacket $595 See On Shopbop Swap your go-to black work blazer for this boxy gray jacket. It’ll pair well with a range of bottoms, from slouchy trousers to flowy midi skirts.

LoveShackFancy Lully Collarless Sherpa Jacket $595 See On Neiman Marcus There’s nothing better than snuggling up in a sherpa jacket on cold, dreary winter days. With gold embossed buttons and front pockets, this iteration is just as practical as it is polished.

Balmain Collarless Tweed Jacket $3,290 See On Moda Operandi Between the strong shoulders (another trend right now) and collarless neckline, this Balmain tweed jacket is guaranteed to make a bold statement. Juxtapose the outerwear’s elevated vibe with laid-back jeans.

Banana Republic Double-Faced Cropped Jacket $220 See On Banana Republic The single-button closure on this jacket sets it apart from other cropped styles on the market. Make sure to wear something cute underneath as the silhouette will reveal a portion of your top.

Mango Double-Breasted Tweed Jacket $140 See On Mango If splurging on a Chanel jacket isn’t in the cards, opt for this double-breasted Mango style. With its collarless design and oversized gold buttons, it’s a luxe-looking option for under $150.

Isabel Marant Drogo Collarless Jacket $730 See On Bergdorf Goodman Combat the cold in Isabel Marant’s taupe coat, which boasts dropped shoulders. Thanks to its roomy fit, you’ll be able to team it with a thick sweater.

Veronica Beard Andrea Leather Jacket $1,498 See On Veronica Beard You probably already own a biker-esque leather jacket, but how about a sophisticated collarless style? If the answer’s no, give this beauty a try.

Lafayette 148 Wool-Silk Crepe Collarless Jacket $1,498 See On Lafayette 148 A fun detail, like pearlescent cluster buttons, can totally transform an otherwise understated coat.