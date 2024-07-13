There are few fashion fails as painful as forgetting your sunglasses at home in the summer. Not only are sunnies essential to beat the eye-squinting rays, but your outfit also feels incomplete without them. While it’s useful to keep a neutral pair in your everyday handbag for these situations, this season, consider ditching your scratched shades for more statement-making silhouettes and hues — perhaps a style worn by your favorite fashion muse. Ask yourself, “What shades would Beyoncé or Bella Hadid wear on a red carpet?” or “Which shape would Dua Lipa or Sabrina Carpenter don during one of their sold-out performances?” and go from there.

While celebrity-approved classics from Prada and Gucci always return each summer, this year, celebrities are popping on quirkier designs in eccentric colors (just wait until you see Rihanna’s go-to sunnies). The movement started strong during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival when Bella Hadid paired barely-tinted slim sunglasses from Bonnie Clyde (her favorite eyewear label) with a vintage Versace mini dress. Shortly after, Lipa was spotted wearing head-to-toe Jacquemus in Capri, complete with baby blue sunglasses. And toward the end of June, fashion enthusiasts saw some of the best sunglasses-clad co-ords of the season, starting with Jennifer Lawrence in Phoebe Philo, Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci, and Beyoncé in Miu Miu.

Lucky for you, summer still has a long way to go, so expect lots more sunglasses-infused ‘fits from the celebrity set in the coming weeks. Should you need some inspiration, keep scrolling for the best statement sunnies of the season so far.

Emily Ratajkowski

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

When it comes to getting dressed for one of her signature strolls around New York, Ratajkowski’s OOTD isn’t complete without striking sunglasses. While posing for an Instagram-worthy pic on July 1, EmRata chose yellow wraparound sunglasses from Crap Eyewear, which coordinated to her tomato-themed Miaou mini dress and bright green Reebok sneakers.

Jennifer Lawrence

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Ever since J.Law scored these angular sunglasses from It girl-favorite label, Phoebe Philo back in June, she’s been wearing them nonstop. During an errand run on June 25, the wide-templed and olive-tinted sunglasses made her cozy silk trousers, oversized button-down from LESET, and slip-on flats courtesy of The Row feel ultra-cool and even a bit retro.

Beyoncé

Once a piece reaches the sacred hands of Beyoncé, it’s officially the coveted staple of the season. Such was the case for the white cat-eye sunglasses from Miu Miu that Bey wore on a recent getaway to the Hamptons with Jay-Z. Alongside her cottagecore LWD from Ibiza-based brand, Charo Ruiz Ibiza and the matching bandana tied around her neck, the icon’s entire ensemble felt ‘60s-inspired — a theme solidified by her monogrammed statement shades.

Rihanna

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

If you keep a close eye on Rihanna’s street-style moments, you know her sunglasses collection is one of the most diverse in Hollywood. From a vintage Dior Swarovski-embellished pair and a bedazzled Chanel style to clear Versace frames, she could fill an entire closet with her enviable shades. Her latest curation is a burgundy pair of aviator-looking sunglasses from The Attico’s collaboration with Linda Farrow. On June 21, Rihanna supported A$AP Rocky at his Awge runway show in the red-and-orange lenses coupled with a cargo skirt from the Awge Spring 2025 collection, and a bomber jacket (also from The Attico).

Ayo Edebiri

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

There’s no doubt Edebiri is one to watch on the fashion front this season. Her choice of eyewear while promoting Season 3 of The Bear was especially noteworthy. Before her appearance on Good Morning America, the It girl waved to the paparazzi in a full Loewe Fall 2024 look, which debuted on the runway back in March. Edebiri styled a cool-girl co-ord starting with a navy vest, ultra-baggy cargo pants, and most notably, round black sunglasses. At first glance, her accessory seems seemingly simple, however, they actually have an inflated, balloon-like shape.

Bella Hadid

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Throughout her impressive decade-long career, Hadid has garnered a stellar assortment of sunglasses, worn both on the runway and off. Most recently, the supermodel delivered eight back-to-back archival numbers, two of which featured statement sunglasses. On May 21, she was seen inside her five-star hotel, Hotel Martinez in a shimmery gold Versace dress which looked chic next to the slightly-tinted gold wired sunglasses from Bonnie Clyde.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Since she stole the show at the Met Gala in custom Burberry, Turner-Smith has been on a sartorial roll. Her headline-making streak continued in London on June 26, at the 45th anniversary party of Harry’s Bar, a Mayfair members-only club. She was a vision in all-white as she donned a high-low sheath dress, a feathery coat, and pointy pumps, all of which complemented her vintage sunglasses from Gucci. The top of the Gucci frames was adorned with a sharp cat-eye border, which gave her overall look a ‘60s-inspired flair.

Dua Lipa

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment

While boarding a yacht in Capri on June 10, Lipa proved her cherry red hair works with nearly every hue on the color wheel, even cyan blue. Her fiery locks appeared extra vivid next to her semi-sheer gown and matching sunglasses, both from Jacquemus. Her Les Lunettes Ovalo shades from Jacquemus were in a timeless oval shape and partially translucent, just like her floor-length gown.

Hailey Bieber

One of Bieber’s foolproof hacks for avoiding the paparazzi is wearing black-out sunglasses. Her favorite pair as of late has to be these micro-mini shades from L.A.-based sunglasses hot-spot, Giant Vintage. No matter what elevated basics she’s wearing that day, her ultra-thin rectangle sunglasses provide a “straight out of the ‘90s” finish — they mirror some of Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, and Drew Barrymore’s faves from back in the day.

Elle Fanning

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Ahh, Fanning — a forever muse, and lover of all things feminine, elevated, and classic. During a mid-day date with her boyfriend, Gus Wenner on April 28, the Maleficent actor went full cottagecore in a flowy white poplin dress from Dôen and black ballet flats topped with a romantic bow. Her look felt certified for a frolick in Central Park, but her tiger print sunglasses from Celine offered a movie star-like quality which was both unexpected, but also a total treat. You heard it here, folks: Tiger print is en vogue this summer.

Sabrina Carpenter

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Every time she takes the stage at one of her sold-out performances, you can always count on Carpenter to serve a lewk. At one of her buzziest shows of the year — Coachella 2024 — the pop princess was every bit a style muse thanks to her lacy baby blue mini dress, cropped biker jacket from Alpinestars, and of course, her trademark Naked Wolfe platform boots. The cherry on top was her narrow metallic silver sunglasses from Givenchy which photographed beautifully under her signature blonde bangs.