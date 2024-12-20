When it comes to stylish mother-daughter duos, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are on another level. The two frequently walk the red carpet together — in coordinating designer attire, of course. And even when Crawford and Gerber are apart, their joint fashion influence traverses time, space, and paparazzi shots. Like on Dec. 19, for example, when Crawford tapped into the celeb-approved cherry red trend with a festive cashmere sweater. The supermodel’s latest OOTD bared a shocking resemblance to one of Gerber’s street-style sets from last month.

While out and about in Malibu, California on Thursday afternoon, Crawford was snapped by the paparazzi looking laidback yet chic. The icon was instantly recognizable in a slightly-oversized V-neck sweater, which tapped into this season’s red-hot and vibrant shade. Following in the footsteps of Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, and her own daughter, natch, Crawford is the latest A-lister to endorse the cherry color craze this season. And she certainly won’t be the last.

Crawford’s overall look was full-on Cali cool. She tucked her sweater into high-waisted bootcut jeans in a light-wash finish, and a pair of black pair of suede ankle boots peeked out from underneath her flared bottoms. Her carry-all of the day was a slouchy black leather shoulder bag. Minimal jewelry rounded out her casual co-ord, including diamond huggie hoop earrings, a gold pendant necklace, a chunky bracelet, and mismatched rings.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Similar to her mom, Gerber styled the bold hue to run her own errands in L.A. a month or so earlier. The 23-year-old upped the colorful ante in a monochromatic matching set. On top, she chose a button-down cropped cardigan from L.A.-based brand, Dôen (one of her go-to labels for daily styling). She continued the one-color theme with low-waisted joggers courtesy of another it girl-approved brand, LESET.

In true Gerber form, she wore black Repetto ballet flats, which looked luxe alongside her Balenciaga Le City Bag and dramatic sunglasses from Thistles.

BACKGRID

If you need some last-minute outfit inspo for the holidays, take it from Crawford and Gerber: You can’t go wrong with a cherry red moment. So, this season (and beyond), channel Crawford’s entire ensemble via the curated edit below.