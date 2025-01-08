(Shopping)
The East-West Bag Trend Isn’t Going Anywhere In 2025
It’s not too late to jump on the look.
It seems some 2024 fashion trends are poised to be as popular, if not more, this year. Such is the case with the east-west bag look. Boasting a horizontal shape and long, thin straps, the buzz around the style began brewing last spring and then made a major splash outside the NYFW shows in Sept. And now, even months after street style stars toted around the silhouette, it still remains as favored as ever.
A significant part of the allure, according to Freja founder Jenny Lei, is its distinct shape. In her opinion, the silhouette is classic yet has fresh proportions, and there’s no need for hardware or patterns to make it stand out. “I think functionality is back in style, and the east-west silhouette is just that — hyper-functional and unfussy,” she tells TZR. “The long straps slide comfortably over your shoulder and tuck securely under your arm with little need for a formal closure.” Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Lila Moss have flocked to its take on the look — enter the mini Chrystie bag, which is available in espresso, pistachio, black, and oat.
Charles Anthony Lichaa, the founder of accessories brand 8 Other Reasons, foretells the east-west bag trend will be sticking around this year — but with a few tweaks, at least for his label. “For 2025, we are excited to release some updates to fabrications and size,” he says. “As we continue to see this trend rise in popularity and demand, we will continue to produce designs to feed the customer appetite.”
It’s no wonder Lawrence and Moss are fans of Freja’s mini Chrystie bag. With its elongated shape and dreamy shade range, it’s a real eye-catcher.
When it comes to the handbag trend, you needn’t break the bank. Nab this chic cream style from & Other Stories for under $200.
The fashion pack declared Alaïa’s Le Teckel style, which features a boxy shape and long straps, 2024’s most sought-after handbag. And though we’re only a week into the new year, it’s safe to say it’ll continue popping up on the streets.
For an especially polished east-west handbag, turn to Savette’s Symmetry leather tote. The sophisticated style is adorned with the label’s signature Symmetry metal turnlock. Hold it by the handle, or wear it as a clutch.
The name says it all: This piece is perfect for busy, on-the-go New Yorkers, thanks to its functional gold-plated lock hardware and practical size.
It’s almost hard to believe Mango’s croc-effect black look is under $50. Perhaps grab a second style so you can match with your equally on-trend friend?
Though Khaite’s Simona bag is undeniably pricey, you’ll surely hold on to it (quite literally) for years to come. Not to mention, this brown hue is a refreshing alternative to your everyday black style.
If your goal is to make a statement with your east-west bag, this fire-engine red iteration will get the job done. Consider wearing it with a neutral look so that it really pops.
If you’re guilty of carrying an excessive amount of everyday necessities around with you, consider splurging on a spacious satchel bag, such as Tory Burch’s mustard-colored look here.
Thanks to its silver finish and chain detail, Retrofête’s Ruth bag is apt for an event or evening out.