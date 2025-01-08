It seems some 2024 fashion trends are poised to be as popular, if not more, this year. Such is the case with the east-west bag look. Boasting a horizontal shape and long, thin straps, the buzz around the style began brewing last spring and then made a major splash outside the NYFW shows in Sept. And now, even months after street style stars toted around the silhouette, it still remains as favored as ever.

A significant part of the allure, according to Freja founder Jenny Lei, is its distinct shape. In her opinion, the silhouette is classic yet has fresh proportions, and there’s no need for hardware or patterns to make it stand out. “I think functionality is back in style, and the east-west silhouette is just that — hyper-functional and unfussy,” she tells TZR. “The long straps slide comfortably over your shoulder and tuck securely under your arm with little need for a formal closure.” Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Lila Moss have flocked to its take on the look — enter the mini Chrystie bag, which is available in espresso, pistachio, black, and oat.

Charles Anthony Lichaa, the founder of accessories brand 8 Other Reasons, foretells the east-west bag trend will be sticking around this year — but with a few tweaks, at least for his label. “For 2025, we are excited to release some updates to fabrications and size,” he says. “As we continue to see this trend rise in popularity and demand, we will continue to produce designs to feed the customer appetite.”

Ahead, TZR rounded up 10 of the best options on the market from both contemporary brands and luxury designers.

Freja Mini Chrystie Pistachio $268 See On Freja It’s no wonder Lawrence and Moss are fans of Freja’s mini Chrystie bag. With its elongated shape and dreamy shade range, it’s a real eye-catcher.

8 Other Reasons French Bag $179 See On 8 Other Reasons When it comes to the handbag trend, you needn’t break the bank. Nab this chic cream style from & Other Stories for under $200.

Alaïa Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag $2,250 See On Net-a-Porter The fashion pack declared Alaïa’s Le Teckel style, which features a boxy shape and long straps, 2024’s most sought-after handbag. And though we’re only a week into the new year, it’s safe to say it’ll continue popping up on the streets.

Savette Symmetry Pochette Slim Leather Tote Bag $1,490 See On Mytheresa For an especially polished east-west handbag, turn to Savette’s Symmetry leather tote. The sophisticated style is adorned with the label’s signature Symmetry metal turnlock. Hold it by the handle, or wear it as a clutch.

DeMellier London The New York Shoulder $495 See On DeMellier London The name says it all: This piece is perfect for busy, on-the-go New Yorkers, thanks to its functional gold-plated lock hardware and practical size.

Mango Double-Handle Bowling Bag $60 $40 See On Mango It’s almost hard to believe Mango’s croc-effect black look is under $50. Perhaps grab a second style so you can match with your equally on-trend friend?

Khaite Simona Shoulder Bag $2,100 See On FWRD Though Khaite’s Simona bag is undeniably pricey, you’ll surely hold on to it (quite literally) for years to come. Not to mention, this brown hue is a refreshing alternative to your everyday black style.

Hyer Goods La Strada Leather East West Bag $365 See On Nordstrom If your goal is to make a statement with your east-west bag, this fire-engine red iteration will get the job done. Consider wearing it with a neutral look so that it really pops.

Tory Burch Marshmallow Satchel $698 See On Tory Burch If you’re guilty of carrying an excessive amount of everyday necessities around with you, consider splurging on a spacious satchel bag, such as Tory Burch’s mustard-colored look here.