While you might expect the A-list set to hibernate for the winter, January is on track to be one of their busiest months. This weekend especially, was one for the it girls. For starters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner met up with Hailey Bieber in Aspen, Colorado — a star-studded mountainside hotspot favorited by avid skiers and aprés-ski dressers alike. While the models styled posh puffer jackets and mob wife-inspired fur coats in Aspen, Sydney Sweeney brought the best of her wintry wardrobe to New York. And just like Bieber and the Jenners, Sweeney delivered one luxe look after another.

Sweeney is currently in the middle of filming The Housemaid, a book-to-movie adaptation of Freida McFadden’s critically-acclaimed psychological thriller. However, from Jan. 18 to the 20, she took a break from set to showcase her street style skill. On Jan. 18, during an evening outing in Greenwich Village, Sweeney was snapped by the paparazzi in black-and-brown staples, starting with a turtleneck dress from Ferragamo. Then, she sourced the Italian label for a Fall/Winter 2024 shearling-embellished coat and knee-high leather boots. Less than 24 hours later, the Euphoria star was spotted again — this time in NYC’s Nomad neighborhood. She approved the winter whites trend with a fur-trimmed Burberry F/W ‘24 coat, alongside complementary ivory accessories.

But wait — that's not all. Scroll on for all of Sweeney's most-recent enviable ensembles.

January 18

With help from her stylist, Molly Dickson (who also dresses Bella Hadid, Lana del Rey, and Kaia Gerber), Sweeney curated a black-and-brown look around this Ferragamo shearling-embellished cape. Underneath the dark brown topper was a turtleneck LBD, also from Ferragamo. Then, she accessorized with chocolate knee-high boots, leather gloves, and a Chloé wristlet.

January 19

Before a snowball fight broke out with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, Sweeney gave photographers a close-up of her shearling-trimmed ivory jacket from Burberry Fall/Winter 2024. She paired the corduroy coat with pointy ankle boots and a top-handle bag, also courtesy of the London-based brand.

January 20

Around lunchtime on Monday, the 27-year-old donned head-to-toe Chloé in Midtown Manhattan. The longtime brand enthusiast began her layered look with a herringbone wool jacket overtop a semi-sheer ruffled blouse. From there, Sweeney paired wide-leg jeans with the iconic Chloé belt in gold. This monogrammed moment has also been worn by Zoe Saldaña at the Met Gala, Karlie Kloss, and model Taylor Hill. A Chloé half-moon crescent bag completed her OOTD.

For her fourth and final ‘fit, Sweeney returned to Nomad in neutral Brunello Cucinelli. The A-lister looked business-ready in a light gray overcoat, alongside a matching crewneck and white trousers. She added a touch of color with orange-tinted rectangular sunglasses, which coordinated to her leather hobo bag and chunky lace-up boots.